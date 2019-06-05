Editor's letter - June 2019

Have a care: Insurance must do more for vulnerable customers and staff

I hate doing anything related to life admin. Yes, even buying insurance.

Even if you do a simple quote and buy online or go via a broker, there are a lot of hoops to jump through and questions to answer, e.g. what excess should I choose, should I add legal expenses cover, what is the best cover, etc? And woe betide you if you get it wrong – we’ve all seen the warnings that claims might not be paid if answers aren’t on the button.

While looking out for vulnerable customers, the industry also needs to look inward at how best to support its own staff

Imagine how daunting the insurance process is to someone who has a dementia-related illness such as Alzheimer’s. The questions, the confusion and the warnings all add up to a distressing recipe.

That’s why I want the whole sector to get behind the three pledges formed by Insurance Cares (see page five) and the Alzheimer’s Society/IUAD. They’re simple to commit to and designed to be effective in helping people with dementia access insurance.

And, while looking out for vulnerable customers, the industry also needs to look inward at how best to support its own staff.

Our news analysis exposes the stigma that still surrounds talking about mental health in the workplace. As our writer learned, despite general discussions of the topic happening more regularly, no one powerful was willing to come forward to talk about their personal experience – that’s telling.

Perhaps it is time someone put their head over the parapet?