Broking break: And finally

My hidden talent

Craft beer is a thriving industry in Canada, where I lived for many years, running my own insurance business. I’d read about an entrepreneur moving from the US back to Belfast to start a craft brewery, so when I also moved back here, that sounded like an exciting project I could get involved in. When a local craft brewery was due to open, there was an open call for shareholders and I signed up. The business is set up as a co-operative and has now been running for three years. I recently got elected to the board of directors. There is some sort of crossover with my day job as a motor fleet underwriter for Axa Ireland. You need a lot of initiative and commercial awareness, both for broker sales and support and for managing a brewery. At the moment, all the brewers are men but I want to get more women in to those roles. To change the image of the beer industry as a men-only world, I’ve set up Belfast Women’s Beer Collective. We’ve already got about 350 members. I organise local events, including of course evenings where we taste craft beers.

Jennifer Noble, motor fleet underwriter, Axa Ireland

Why I chose insurance

I started life off in the event technology and networking space, but through a series of fortunate events, I opened my eyes one day and found myself in the insurance space. I say fortunate events because, as a young tech geek, I would never have chosen the insurance market from the outside. But looking at it from the inside outwards, it is an exciting sector to be a part of. There is so much opportunity in technology for both the customer’s benefit and the insurer’s. It’s a great industry to be in from a tech point of view and I love it.

André Symes, chief operating officer, Genasys Technology

Pet of the month - Keiran

Axa compliance analyst Ami Turnbull’s guide dog

“Keiran is a seven-year-old German Shepherd/Golden Retriever cross. When he is not working as a guide dog for Ami, he enjoys snoozing in his bed in the Ipswich office, cuddles with colleagues and a lazy amble around the park. He does not like the rain, cats that hiss at him or hand dryers.”

On the spot

▶ My most vivid dream was…

…it’s a baking hot day, I am head-to-toe in motorbike leathers, surrounded by sheep. I am being shouted at in French. No, wait, that actually happened. I rarely have vivid dreams, although there has been the odd occasion when my waking life has seemed surreal enough to be a dream.

▶ I was last told off…

…aside from the regular admonishments at home, the last rather humiliating time was by an angry Gendarme in Provence (see above) when I accidentally rode a motorbike into the middle of the town’s annual procession of 4,000 sheep and goats. I would like to make it clear right now that I didn’t hit any!

▶ My favourite podcast is…

…I have not delved into the world of podcasts quite yet. I try to switch off from devices when I am not working and be outside and get on with practical stuff. I have five motorbikes and four pedal bikes, which are either being ridden or fixed, and a garden that always needs attention despite a lethal array of two-stroke powered tools.

▶ The strangest place I’ve discussed insurance was…

…I have had many a late night discussion with brokers in strange places. I do recall trying to close an M&A deal one Friday evening during a Wilko Johnson gig.

▶ My most recent gig was…

…Ramblin Man Fair – lots of 80s bands for old rockers. Next one will be UB40 on Blackheath in July.

▶ My favourite nostalgic sweet treat is…

…Walnut Whip (having lost three stone in weight recently, I am keen to know if do they do organic, free-range, low sugar versions now).

▶ I was last scared when…

…in my world, things happen much too quickly for me to worry about them! However, UK politics is pretty scary right now and I am deeply concerned about climate change and plastic waste. We can do our bit as individuals but it’s nowhere near enough.

Richard Forrest Smith, CEO of ECIC

Charity Corner

Cheltenham-based Lansdown Insurance Brokers granted a total of £15,000 to charity at their inaugural Lansdown Giving charity luncheon at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel on 23 May. Darren Bee, general manager at the blocks of flats specialist presented a cheque for £10,000 to Sarah James and Ria Heap of the winning charity, The James Hopkins Trust. The Awards had strict entry criteria: only small to medium sized charities were eligible and the grant has to be used to benefit Gloucestershire’s community. This is to ensure that the money granted will really make a difference to Lansdown’s local area. Ten charities made it into the final after a public vote. A total of £15,000 was granted to Gloucestershire-based charities.

Bee said: “We were amazed with the amount of votes and support the campaign got from both clients and non-clients, and even people that don’t live in Gloucestershire. Being able to run this and help these local charities means so much to us as a company.”