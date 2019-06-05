Insurance Age

Broking break: And finally

Keiran the German Shepherd/Golden Retriever cross
  • Insurance Age staff
My hidden talent / Why I chose insurance / Pet of the month / On the spot / Charity corner

Fran cartoon 0619
Jennifer Noble

My hidden talent
Craft beer is a thriving industry in Canada, where I lived for many years, running my own insurance business. I’d read about an entrepreneur moving from the US back to Belfast to start a craft brewery, so when I also moved back here, that sounded like an exciting project I could get involved in. When a local craft brewery was due to open, there was an open call for shareholders and I signed up. The business is set up as a co-operative and has now been running for three years. I recently got elected to the board of directors. There is some sort of crossover with my day job as a motor fleet underwriter for Axa Ireland. You need a lot of initiative and commercial awareness, both for broker sales and support and for managing a brewery. At the moment, all the brewers are men but I want to get more women in to those roles. To change the image of the beer industry as a men-only world, I’ve set up Belfast Women’s Beer Collective. We’ve already got about 350 members. I organise local events, including of course evenings where we taste craft beers.

Jennifer Noble, motor fleet underwriter, Axa Ireland

Andre Symes

Why I chose insurance
I started life off in the event technology and networking space, but through a series of fortunate events, I opened my eyes one day and found myself in the insurance space. I say fortunate events because, as a young tech geek, I would never have chosen the insurance market from the outside. But looking at it from the inside outwards, it is an exciting sector to be a part of. There is so much opportunity in technology for both the customer’s benefit and the insurer’s. It’s a great industry to be in from a tech point of view and I love it.

André Symes, chief operating officer, Genasys Technology 

Keiran the German Shepherd/Golden Retriever cross

Pet of the month - Keiran
Axa compliance analyst Ami Turnbull’s guide dog

“Keiran is a seven-year-old German Shepherd/Golden Retriever cross. When he is not working as a guide dog for Ami, he enjoys snoozing in his bed in the Ipswich office, cuddles with colleagues and a lazy amble around the park. He does not like the rain, cats that hiss at him or hand dryers.”

On the spot
▶ My most vivid dream was…

…it’s a baking hot day, I am head-to-toe in motorbike leathers, surrounded by sheep. I am being shouted at in French. No, wait, that actually happened. I rarely have vivid dreams, although there has been the odd occasion when my waking life has seemed surreal enough to be a dream.

▶ I was last told off…

…aside from the regular admonishments at home, the last rather humiliating time was by an angry Gendarme in Provence (see above) when I accidentally rode a motorbike into the middle of the town’s annual procession of 4,000 sheep and goats. I would like to make it clear right now that I didn’t hit any!

▶ My favourite podcast is…

…I have not delved into the world of podcasts quite yet. I try to switch off from devices when I am not working and be outside and get on with practical stuff. I have five motorbikes and four pedal bikes, which are either being ridden or fixed, and a garden that always needs attention despite a lethal array of two-stroke powered tools.

Richard Forrest Smith

▶ The strangest place I’ve discussed insurance was…

…I have had many a late night discussion with brokers in strange places. I do recall trying to close an M&A deal one Friday evening during a Wilko Johnson gig. 

▶ My most recent gig was…

…Ramblin Man Fair – lots of 80s bands for old rockers. Next one will be UB40 on Blackheath in July.

▶ My favourite nostalgic sweet treat is…

…Walnut Whip (having lost three stone in weight recently, I am keen to know if do they do organic, free-range, low sugar versions now).

▶ I was last scared when…

…in my world, things happen much too quickly for me to worry about them! However, UK politics is pretty scary right now and I am deeply concerned about climate change and plastic waste. We can do our bit as individuals but it’s nowhere near enough.

Richard Forrest Smith, CEO of ECIC

charity corner

Charity Corner
Cheltenham-based Lansdown Insurance Brokers granted a total of £15,000 to charity at their inaugural Lansdown Giving charity luncheon at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel on 23 May. Darren Bee, general manager at the blocks of flats specialist presented a cheque for £10,000 to Sarah James and Ria Heap of the winning charity, The James Hopkins Trust. The Awards had strict entry criteria: only small to medium sized charities were eligible and the grant has to be used to benefit Gloucestershire’s community. This is to ensure that the money granted will really make a difference to Lansdown’s local area. Ten charities made it into the final after a public vote. A total of £15,000 was granted to Gloucestershire-based charities.

Bee said: “We were amazed with the amount of votes and support the campaign got from both clients and non-clients, and even people that don’t live in Gloucestershire. Being able to run this and help these local charities means so much to us as a company.”

