Four TL Dallas staff move to Blackford as part of its customer book purchase

Blackford founder and MD Tom Aldridge reveals the details of the deal and discusses the newly launched broker's acquisition strategy.

The four brokers staffing Blackford’s new Edinburgh office are following their clients from TL Dallas Edinburgh to the company, Blackford founder and managing director Tom Aldridge has confirmed.

Glasgow-based broker Blackford announced its purchase of TL Dallas’ Edinburgh customer book on Monday 4 June.

The deal covers around 100 clients and collective premium value of more than £3m.

Blackford will open a new office in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, to accommodate the team.

Acquisition

Aldridge explained to Insurance Age that the team of brokers had been looking to exit TL Dallas since the beginning of the year.

Discussing the purchase, Aldridge added: “TL Dallas were very constructive and very fair in terms of the whole process.”

The new team will bring Blackford to a company of 12 staff by the end of the year, with 8 people based at its Glasgow office.

The move highlights Blackford’s people-first approach to business. Aldridge described the company’s acquisition strategy as “on the lookout for individuals and teams as opposed to buying companies”.

As well as its responsibilities to existing clients, Aldridge is keen for the Edinburgh office to also target regional growth: “In Scotland, that would be the likes of food and drink, renewable energy, media markets, and professional services.”

Backing

Blackford is backed by private investors and James Hallam Insurance Brokers.

The company is one of four appointed representatives (AR) of James Hallam, although Blackford is the only AR in which James Hallam is a shareholder.

Aldridge explained the relationship with James Hallam in more detail: “We explored a number of avenues as to how we could work together.

“It became quite obvious that what I was searching for personally was to do something separate in Scotland but we knew there was a synergy there. To continue working together, we felt that the appointed representative status worked quite nicely.”

The relationship gives Blackford a presence in London, allowing the company access to James Hallam’s central teams, including specialist units and Lloyd’s broking staff.

Background

Blackford was founded in April 2019. Aldridge started his career at Aon, before working at Central Insurance. He launched Central’s Glasgow office before its sale to Marsh in 2014.

With regards to launching his own business after 17 years in the Scottish market, Aldridge said: “I felt that it was the right time for us to be looking at a fresh approach to insurance.

“Lots of broking companies across the UK have a fairly traditional outlook in the way that they present themselves and the way that they process insurance with their clients. There was an opportunity, a window, to do something a bit fresher.”

