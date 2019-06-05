Open GI to offer SME premium finance

The software house has teamed up with BNP Paribas to expand its personal and SME finance proposition.

Open GI has joined forces with BNP Paribas Personal Finance to offer premium finance via brokers for SME customers.

Open GI claimed the move, which also includes personal finance, would offer brokers access to “stronger” premium finance products.

According to the software house, the application presents an end-to-end finance solution offering real-time pricing rates and an affordability checker - all geared at simplifying the process of selling premium finance into the personal lines and SME market.

Costs

The tech providers detailed that the platform aims to save operating costs for brokers, increase sales and mitigate default payments.

“Our partnership with BNP Paribas Personal Finance will deliver a compelling premium finance proposition for our brokers to support trading within the SME market,” said David Kelly, Open GI’s chief sales officer.

“Premium Finance is still not the first choice for SMEs when funding insurance. By ensuring our brokers are enriched with the right products to help make the process of purchasing (or renewing) insurance easier, SMEs will hopefully increase more uptake of premium finance across the board.”

Mobius

Michael Phillips, director of insurance premium finance, BNP Paribas Personal Finance, commented: “BNP Paribas Personal Finance is pleased to be working with Open GI to support UK insurance brokers with their finance needs.

“We offer fully transparent, customer-driven finance solutions and look forward to continuing to work in partnership with Open GI on a number of new initiatives concerning its Mobius proposition over the coming months.”

