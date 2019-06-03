Broking success: Jullian Shawcross, director of Peter Hattersley & Partners

Finding value: Jullian Shawcross, director of Peter Hattersley & Partners, tells Insurance Age why the broker he co-founded in the early noughties is focused on clients that appreciate value over price

▶ When did Peter Hattersley & Partners start as a business and how has it developed over the years?

We started out in March 2002 and have been on quite a journey. I was 28 when we began and was given the opportunity to co-found the business. During the first six or seven years I was plunged into the deep-end in terms of compliance, sales, client servicing, accounts, everything, as there were only three people in the company at the time.

We built the organisation up and by about 2006 I was made managing director of the business. Fast forward to 2013, so just over 11 years, we did a management buyout of the principal, Peter Hattersley.

Since then co-owner Andrew Tyrrell and myself have developed the business. And we have recently acquired a business, Bradshaw Bennett, which has doubled the size of the firm, that’s literally within the last six months.

▶ Where were you before?

Working very hard, not very well paid! I have been in insurance for thirty years. For five years I was at Swinton, which was a good grounding. I worked in a high-street store. Then I had five years working for a regional corporate broker in Manchester with lots of learning on the way. Later, I was given an opportunity to co-start this business. I put some money in – which was a risk but has, thankfully, paid off. It’s been quite a journey – time flies.

▶ What lines of business does your firm provide?

Rather than it be a line of business, I’m interested in good old-fashioned moral hazard, so I’m focused on clients who value our presence. I’m not interested in those who are just about price, and that is to the point where in the years gone by, we have dismissed existing clients who suddenly turn into that kind of animal and don’t value our business.

Greater Manchester is crowded with insurance brokers so, if they want to do business on price, we say goodbye. We filter out clients quite ruthlessly to get rid of time wasters, moral hazards, those with a suspicious reputation. Anything like that – not interested. We’re a value-led business.

▶ Which insurers provide the best service and how?

Mediocrity is the default position for many these days and there is too much of an emphasis on trying to create profit through technical automation. I’m not against that, I’m not a dinosaur, I understand that has to be done, but there has to be a balance between algorithms deciding prices and terms and people. It’s a very careful balancing act for insurers to get right.

▶ Is it easy to access providers locally?

We know who our friends are and who we can access and how to get to them. But the market is flooded and I’m surprised there has not been more consolidation.

▶ Do you think more insurer consolidation will come?

Yes, it is inevitable and I hope it happens.

▶ Do you work with unrated providers?

No, not at all, A++ is the minimum we would deal with. There were a few collapses last year and it wasn’t by chance that we didn’t have any customers with them, it was deliberate. I’m sure it costs us business, but we’re not price led, we’re value led.

▶ How do you find regulation of brokers at the moment?

It often strikes me that it’s a one-size-fits-all approach to regulation. I think the industry needs to be segmented in a more refined, considered and structured way.

The FCA should categorise the brokers into what line of business they are trading with and get some barometer about the broker’s reputation. You know there are good eggs and there are bad eggs out there.

▶ Are you concerned about dual pricing?

As a professional, I am not because I know before I market a risk what a sensible pricing range looks like. We understand what is too cheap or too expensive and everything in-between. If we have got a motor fleet case and there are 10 vehicles on it and it’s claims free and it is £600 a vehicle, I don’t have to waste my time working out that that’s a good deal.

I know that based on my experience and so do my team so I shouldn’t need to test the market. Clients should be offered continuity based on my or the team’s professional advice. I shouldn’t need to market that risk, waste 10 insurers’ time in the process and still come back with the original provider I had endorsed.

▶ Are you members of Biba – how do you think they defend brokers?

Yes, and they seem to have their feelers out for topical issues.

▶ Are you members of a network?

We are part of Broker Network. Our membership is supposed to complement and strengthen the ability to survive and prosper as a small broker. We use it for soft stuff, like training, document templates, exclusive products, some of the added value things that if you’re purely independent you would never get. It relieves management time and adds a bit of value. It is a light touch network which suits me.

▶ What does the future hold for Peter Hattersley & Partners?

The main aim for us is to grow. I do foresee some challenges for the whole sector though.

The biggest concern, and it’s probably not something that’s going to happen in my lifetime or certainly my professional time in this market, is that somebody like Amazon or Google will enter the market. They could do things completely differently and make an absolute killing. If I was a chief executive of some of these bigger insurers and brokers I would be quite worried about that.

The monetary volume of the insurance market in the UK alone is massive. It’s a profitable business stream, as is reinsurance. Amazon has a great heads-up because they know customers’ buying habits so, getting to a claims stage, they should already have a fair idea of what sort of individual that they’re dealing with.