Lloyd's hit with further sexism claims

The market is currently in the process of a cultural overhaul but still finding itself under attack.

Lloyd’s has found itself at the centre of fresh sexism and sexual harassment allegations as a former worker in the market published an opinion piece revealing how she was told to wear heels and make-up and advised to expect and accept sexist jokes.

The Evening Standard published a blog written by former Lloyd’s underwriter, Sophie Jarvis, who mentioned being taken aside and told that she had wear heels, a dress and a lot of make-up in order to succeed in the market.

Claims further included that openly bi-sexual former CEO of Lloyd’s, Dame Inga Beale, was called “Muffmuncher” by male employees and “held in disdain”.

The blog is the latest in a series of sexual harassment stories involving the Lloyd’s market. Bloomberg wrote a revealing report in March about a number of women who had suffered sexual harassment at the organisation.

Culture change

Just days after the Bloomberg investigation was published, Lloyd’s unveiled a plan to combat sexual harassment and promote a diverse and inclusive culture within the market.

The actions Lloyd’s said it would take are:

to provide an independently managed, confidential access point for individuals to report inappropriate behaviour to

confirmation that where individuals are seen to “have a case to answer” they will be subject to punishment by their own firms and Lloyd’s

banning offenders from returning to Lloyd’s, potentially for life.

The market also said it would complete an independent culture survey of the whole market, review its policies and practices to ensure best practice and provide training looking at prevention of harassment, reporting sexual harassment and supporting victims of inappropriate behaviour.

Since 2017,Lloyd’s has banned the consumption of alcohol at the market between 9am and 5pm every Monday-Friday and conducting Lloyd’s business or representing Lloyd’s while under the influence can merit disciplinary action.

Lloyd’s of London declined to comment.

