Quizzical questions: 24 May 2019
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
Success in Insurance to be celebrated at new Age awards
Insurance Cares: SJL Insurance CEO Simon Lancaster recruits mental health nurse for staff
New short-term motor insurance brand
