Quizzical questions: 24 May 2019

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

Need a hint? Try our clues:

Brokerbility members survey

Success in Insurance to be celebrated at new Age awards

Value of Ardonagh rises

Insurance Cares: SJL Insurance CEO Simon Lancaster recruits mental health nurse for staff

New short-term motor insurance brand