Ardonagh losses decrease for Q1

Income goes up for the quarter as Swinton is credited with assisting growth despite branch closures.

In a report to investors, Ardonagh reported income of £157.6m for the first quarter of 2019, up from £127.8m over the same period in 2018. Adjusted Ebitda also grew, rising from £26.9m in the first quarter of 2018 to £39.3m in the first quarter of 2019.

The picture shifts slightly when considering numbers compiled pro forma for completed transactions.

Ardonagh published a decline in this measure of income from £164.2m in the first quarter of 2018 to £158.5m over the same period in 2019 . Adjusted Ebitda under this measure was more positive – growing from £34.4m in the first quarter of 2018 to £39.4m in the first quarter of 2019.

David Ross, CEO of the Ardonagh Group, said: “We continue to reap the benefits of the investments we have made into building a multi-channel diversified platform”

The organisation’s full year 2018 results also reported decreasing losses.

As well as implementing cost-cutting measures, Ardonagh has focused on acquisitions and disposals. Most notably, Ardonagh completed its purchase of Swinton for £165m at the beginning of the year.

Retail

Ardonagh provided a breakdown of its results in a presentation for investors.

Income from its retail business swelled from £18.1m in the first quarter of 2018 to £52.1m over the same period in 2019, an increase of 187.3%.

Ardonagh credited the strong growth to the acquisition of Swinton, and especially to the cost reduction plans it had introduced. During the quarter, Ardonagh closed 24 Swinton branches. It also reported a 21% reduction in cost per policy at Swinton.

Outside of Swinton, Ardonagh reported income growth from the Ageas book buy in 2018.

Specialty

The numbers were less impressive for Ardonagh’s specialty activities. This part of the business grew 4%, from £24.0m in the first quarter of 2018 to £24.9m over the same period in 2018.

Ardonagh explained to investors that slow growth in this sector would only be temporary. Income growth had been suppressed by “delays in key transformational hires reaching income maturity”.

The company also reported a contract non-renewal in its marine business, negatively impacting results for the quarter.

Transformation

The company also completed its rollout of Acturis in advisory branches in the first quarter of 2019. It reported that 28 branches were now fully completing renewals and new business on the system.

David Ross highlighted investor confidence in the company, stating that shareholders “this week reaffirmed their commitment with a £92m investment to increase their holdings in the group”.

