Investors value Ardonagh at £1.9bn

Madison Dearborn Partners and HPS Investment Partners have bought more shares in the business.

Ardonagh Group investors MDP and HPS have bought more shares in the business in a move which gives the organisation an enterprise value of £1.9bn ($2.4bn).

According to an Ardonagh statement the Ardonagh Group Investment funds managed by MDP and HPS have today agreed to acquire shares in the Group for a total consideration of £92m ($117m).

The transaction sees £82m ($104m) from MDP and £10m ($13m) from HPS) from certain existing institutional investors and other minority shareholders.

Last month Ardonagh published its 2018 results which outlined shrinking losses with Ebitda measures moving into profit.

In 2018 the company Ardonagh Group bought Swinton for £165m and also sold its claims and commercial MGA businesses.

Collaboration

David Ross, CEO of The Ardonagh Group, added: “We continue to enjoy a truly collaborative relationship with both MDP and HPS. Today’s announcement is a further example of the long term commitment to Ardonagh from shareholders who have a deep understanding of the markets in which we operate.”

The statement detailed that Ardonagh TopCo Shares and Sentry B Shares are being bought for a price of £1.175 per share ($1.495 per share), which implies a total equity valuation for the Group of approximately £860m ($1.1bn), corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately £1.9bn ($2.4bn ).

Following the Transaction, MDP funds’ shareholding will increase from 33% to 43% and HPS funds’ shareholding will increase from 52% to 54%.

The transaction is expected to complete on 07 June 2019.

Trajectory

Vahe Dombalagian, managing director and co-head of the MDP Financial & Transaction Services team, commented today: “Alongside HPS, we are pleased to affirm our commitment to the Ardonagh platform, and we are excited about the strong trajectory of the business as it keeps strengthening its position as a leading independent insurance broking platform in the UK.

“Ardonagh remains a unique investment opportunity, given its talented management team and diversified portfolio of brands and leading positions in niche markets across a broad spectrum of insurance sectors.”

