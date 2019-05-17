Aston Lark confirms Goldman Sachs investment deal

Group CEO Peter Blanc says the transaction, which is believed to be worth around £320m, will secure the broker's independence for the foreseeable future.

Aston Lark has confirmed it is to be bought by Goldman Sachs’ merchant banking division, Insurance Age can reveal.

The broker stated that the transaction will complete after it receives approvals from the Financial Conduct Authority and the Central Bank of Ireland.

Insurance Age understands that the deal is worth around £320m.

Independence

Peter Blanc, group chief executive officer at Aston Lark, said: “When this deal completes it will secure our independence for the foreseeable future to enable us to continue acquiring like-minded brokers and employee benefits advisors to create the UK’s most trusted Chartered Insurance Broker.

“We’re extremely proud of the business that we’ve built, and all of our management team are very excited about what the future holds.”

He continued: “Our ambitions for the business can now be realised over the coming months and years and I’ll be talking to brokers that want to share in this journey.

“I’d also like to express my thanks to Bowmark Capital who have been a wonderfully supportive investor over the last four years.”

Bowmark Capital

Aston Lark said in January that it had appointed bankers Macquarie and Livingstone to seek additional investment and earlier this month Blanc confirmed that it was “closing in” on fresh private equity backing.

The business has been backed by Bowmark Capital since Blanc’s management buyout of Aston Scott in 2015. The PE house became the largest shareholder when the Aston Scott and Lark merger began in June 2017.

Julian Masters, Bowmark partner, commented: “We have greatly enjoyed working with Peter and his team to deliver on the company’s growth ambitions.

“Thanks to its continuous focus on innovation and excellence, and its ability to identify, acquire and successfully integrate complementary businesses, we believe Aston Lark is well-positioned to continue its strong track record of growth.”

Growth

Michele Titi-Cappelli, head of financial services investing at Goldman Sachs’ merchant banking division, said: “We have been impressed by what Peter Blanc and the Aston Lark team have achieved, and we are excited to be supporting the company’s growth ambitions both organically and via acquisitions”.

Blanc has previously stated that the broker is looking to further develop its acquisition pipeline following the deal. It has recently bought Birmingham-headquartered Jobson James Insurance Brokers and Highworth Insurance based in Poole.

It has also purchased Dublin-based broker Robertson Low and Blanc has said the business is looking to expand further in Ireland.

