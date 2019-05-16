Insurance Age

Aston Lark on cusp of £320m Goldman Sachs investment

Peter Blanc
The long-rumoured deal is believed to be set to conclude in the next few days.

Aston Lark is close to signing a deal to receive funding from investment bank Goldman Sachs.

Insurance Age understands that the deal is worth around £320m.

In January Aston Lark stated it had appointed bankers Macquarie and Livingstone to seek additional investment in order to develop its acquisition pipeline

Earlier this month, group CEO Peter Blanc confirmed reports that the broker was “closing in” on fresh private equity investment.

Bowmark
The firm has been backed by Bowmark Capital since Blanc’s management buyout of Aston Scott in 2015 and the PE house became the largest shareholder when the Aston Scott and Lark merger began in June 2017.

Since becoming Aston Lark the business has made a number of acquisitions and recently bought Birmingham-headquartered Jobson James Insurance Brokers and Poole-based Highworth Insurance.

It also moved the business into Ireland with the purchase of Dublin-based broker Robertson Low

