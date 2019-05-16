Aston Lark on cusp of £320m Goldman Sachs investment
The long-rumoured deal is believed to be set to conclude in the next few days.
Aston Lark is close to signing a deal to receive funding from investment bank Goldman Sachs.
Insurance Age understands that the deal is worth around £320m.
In January Aston Lark stated it had appointed bankers Macquarie and Livingstone to seek additional investment in order to develop its acquisition pipeline.
Earlier this month, group CEO Peter Blanc confirmed reports that the broker was “closing in” on fresh private equity investment.
Bowmark
The firm has been backed by Bowmark Capital since Blanc’s management buyout of Aston Scott in 2015 and the PE house became the largest shareholder when the Aston Scott and Lark merger began in June 2017.
Since becoming Aston Lark the business has made a number of acquisitions and recently bought Birmingham-headquartered Jobson James Insurance Brokers and Poole-based Highworth Insurance.
It also moved the business into Ireland with the purchase of Dublin-based broker Robertson Low.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
More on Broker
POLL: TACKLING DUAL PRICING
Most read
- Aspen Risk Management to be placed in runoff
- GRP hub Higos buys The Insurance Group
- Lloyd's reveals independent culture survey
- Specialist broker Acquis undertakes Dunedin-backed MBO
- First2Protect switches from SSP to Applied Systems
- Biba Daily: Day One – Wednesday 15th May
- Biba CEO Steve White highlights skills and AI as he opens annual conference