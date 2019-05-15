Acturis adds Fenchurch Law expands broker service

Brokers on the software house can now use the service in the event of an insurance dispute.

Fenchurch Law, a complex insurance dispute specialist, is now offering all brokers using the Acturis software trading platform access to its package of specialist advice and cost cover for commercial and personal lines insureds who have a claims dispute with an insurer.

According to Fenchurch, the package provides policyholders with access to unlimited legal advice about their rights and obligations under their insurance policy and cover for the cost of pursuing a claim against the insurer supported by After the Event insurance and disbursement funding.

Unlimited is distributed by brokers alongside the policyholder’s existing commercial or personal lines insurance.

Upfront

Fenchurch detailed that there is a single up-front fee to access the Unlimited service based on 1% of the premium of the insurance policy in relation to which the advice is required.

Fenchurch Law’s managing partner, David Pryce, said: “This is an important broadening of our distribution strategy for Unlimited which has already seen thousands of policyholders having access to high quality legal representation for disputes with insurance providers.

“Adding Unlimited to the Acturis platform demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that more brokers are able to ensure their clients have access to the right expertise and support in the event of a claims dispute, effectively levelling the playing field for policyholders”.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.