First2Protect switches from SSP to Applied Systems

Specialist property broker moves to the Applied Epic platform.

Broker First2Protect Insurance Services has moved to Applied Systems from SSP.

Applied noted that the broker, which is part of residential property provider LSL Property Services, is one of the “early adopters” of its Applied Epic platform in the UK.

First2Protect was formed over 20 years ago and works with clients associated with other companies within the LSL Group, including homeowners, landlords and tenants and also customers of third parties.

Digital transformation

Malcolm Guest, GI director at First2Protect, commented: “With more than 100 employees working within First2Protect and providing cover for more than 65,000 properties, it was crucial to introduce technology systems to help us improve efficiencies, services and communications with our customers.”

Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations at Applied Systems, added: “Whether working as a specialist broker or with multiple lines of business, more brokers are digitally transforming to create efficiency and enhance customer service.

“Using Applied’s Digital Broker solution, the only one of its kind in the UK market, First2Protect will now be able to take advantage of customised, automated workflows, omnichannel customer servicing options, and integrated rating and fulfilment technology, ultimately driving productivity and growth for the business.”

Personal lines broker A-Plan was one of the first organisations to switch to Epic back in 2016. A-Plan also moved over from SSP which suffered an unprecedented outage in 2016.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.