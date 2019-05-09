Finch Insurance Brokers reports increased turnover
Mike Latham said the business is on track to achieving 2020 goals as it looks to ICB merger.
Profit and turnover all went up for Finch Insurance Brokers for the full year to 2018 according to results from Companies House.
Operating profit increased to £725,000 (2017: £620,400) and turnover grew to £5.4m, up from £4.3m.
The business, which reported as Alec Finch Group, also posted profit before tax of £768,800 (2017: £621,380).
Goals
Mike Latham, group managing director, commented, “It is pleasing to see Finch very much on track to achieving its 2020 routemap turnover and profitability goals.
“We believe that the strong collaborative approach between our Insurance Broker and Employee Benefit businesses, which we understand to be a unique strategy in the independent UK broker market, has been instrumental in helping us to achieve these results.”
Latham also attributed the growth to investment in talent in order to drive organic propositions and “targeting larger commercial and corporate clients who appreciate our relationship focused and consultative approach.”
Verlingue
Finch Insurance Brokers was bought by French parent Verlingue in 2007. Last year ICB Group joined the Verlingue stable.
Plans to merge ICB and Finch into a single entity are expected to complete by the end of 2019.
Latham added: “We expect 2019 to generate further growth and profitability ahead of the integration with ICB Group. Finch and ICB are working closely together to finalise the 2022 plans for the combined entity.”
