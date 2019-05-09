Gallagher and Ardonagh return to court as closing statements begin

QCs issue closing statements defending Peter Burton and Nawaf Hasan as staff poaching case moves to conclusion.

The parties in the ongoing legal dispute between Gallagher and Ardonagh returned to the Royal Courts of Justice yesterday, as the court heard closing statements from two of the defendants.

The hearing revolves around an alleged conspiracy to poach employees from Gallagher-owned Alesco carried out by Bishopsgate, which is part of the Ardonagh group.

The case centres around four employees who left Alesco in 2017, namely Nawaf Hasan, Peter Burton, Gerard Maginn and James Brewins. Hasan and Burton are named individually as defendants in the case.

On Wednesday (9 May 2019), closing statements were given by David Craig QC, who is representing the corporate defendants (Bishopsgate, its Ardonagh stablemate Price Forbes, and the Ardonagh group itself), and by Richard Leiper QC, the lawyer for Nawaf Hasan.

In addition to the closing statements heard in court, both the defendants and the claimants produced extensive written closing submissions.

Despite progressing to closing statement, there remains the possibility that witnesses may be recalled, since the written submissions from the Ardonagh side claim that the claimants failed to put their case to all the witnesses during cross examination.

For instance, the written submissions say that while the case of the defendants planning a conspiracy to leave Alesco for Ardonagh was put to Burton and Hasan, they were not put to David Ross – a fact which the defendants claim “precludes any finding of conspiracy in relation to Mr Ross and the corporate defendants.”

The Ardonagh side also claim that “important factual allegations” were not put to Burton.

Before closing statements began on Wednesday morning, Gavin Mansfield QC – the lawyer for Alesco – proposed to remedy this by recalling witnesses.

However, it remains to be seen whether this will transpire, Mr Justice Freedman said that he and the parties need to further appraise what it to be done, evaluating the value in – for example – witnesses retaking the stand simply to put on record a denial in response to a formulistic statement of the case against them.

Bishopsgate closing statement

David Craig QC began his closing statement in defence of the corporate defendants – Bishopsgate, Price Forbes and the Ardonagh Group – by saying that employees do not have a “single-minded duty to their employers”.

He presented the departures of the employees from Alesco as normal within a competitive market where employees routinely move between companies.

He said that Gallagher’s case relied on the allegation that Hasan and Burton had acted as “recruiting sergeants”, and had recruited or solicited the other departing employees to leave Alesco.

While admitting that the employees had discussed the possibility of a move to Bishopsgate, Craig said that “the law is not insensitive to human relationships” and that this was not unlawful unless they were recruiting or soliciting the others – something he said they were not doing.

Craig argued that Bishopsgate had taken pains to approach Alesco employees separately throughout the recruitment process.

He also denied that there had been attempts to conceal information from the court, saying that much of the information that was alleged to be missing was actually not, and that in instances where it was, it was no more than could be expected two years on from the event.

He said that while he accepted “it may have been unusual” for David Ross to have used a number of different handsets and SIM cards, this was understandable given his previous suspicions that Gallagher had carried out surveillance on him.

On the subject of a loan arranged for Burton by Ross, Craig asked what the case against Bishopsgate was, saying that it was not proof of conspiracy, and only potentially of a breach of duty or conflict of interests on Burton’s part.

He went on to say that say that there had been “no realistic prospect of these employees staying”, and that Gallagher’s claim that their departures had caused an “emergency situation” and destabilisation over and above what was normal did not stand up.

He said it was “inconceivable that the bundle would not be littered with concerns about state of the energy team or Alesco” had there been the extent of destabilisation alleged, and pointed to contemporaneous emails sent by then Alesco CEO Simon Matson, in which he said that he had “steadied the ship.”

Nawaf Hasan closing statement

Craig’s closing statements were followed by those of Richard Leiper QC, who is representing Nawaf Hasan and who said that his client was facing “a broad set of allegations that often bear no relation to the facts as they have been in advanced in the preceding pages [of Gallagher’s closing submissions]”.

For instance, Leiper said that the claimants had alleged that Hasan or Peter Burton had assisted in the transfer of the business of one client from Alesco to the defendants while they were on garden leave, but that the claimant’s submissions only mentioned Burton in regard to the client in question.

The remainder of Leiper’s closing statement dealt with the issue of business plans alleged to have contained confidential information provided to Bishopsgate by Hasan, and with alleged breaches of garden leave and alleged client losses suffered by Alesco as a result of Hasan’s departure.

Concerning the business plans, Leiper denied that they contained confidential information and said that “the business plan has become a weapon to be used in the litigation war.”

On the matter of alleged garden leave breaches, Leiper said that Hasan had spoken only to “certain individuals who were long-standing friends”, and that, while his client admitted that in hindsight he could have done more to ensure these conversations didn’t drift onto business matters, they only “strayed slightly.”

With regard to alleged client losses, Leiper said that one client had renewed with neither of the parties and that the loss of that business was “part of the general movement of the market”, and that the losses claimed in regard to loss of another were “speculative in the extreme.”

The case continues.

