RSA rebadges Global Risk Solutions practices

RSA UK has developed its Global Risk Solutions division to focus on five key areas.

The provider said it would highlight Rail, Chemical, Food and Beverage, Real Estate and Renewables – cover areas where RSA already has strong expertise and a broad risk appetite.

The practice’s leads will be responsible for proposition development and marketing, managing key customer and associated broker relationships, and for overall profitability and growth of the practice.

Appointments

Four of the appointments are internal: Steve Medhurst will become Global Rail Industry Practice Leader, Peter Sweet will lead Real Estate, Colin McPhie will lead Renewables and Mike Smith will head up the Chemical practice.

Alan Midson has recently joined RSA as Food and Beverage Practice Leader from JLT where he was a Partner focusing on Food and Agriculture since 2013.

Commenting on the launch of RSA’s Industry Practices, Neil Strickland, customer experience director, Global Risk Solutions, said: “RSA’s Global Risk Solutions is focused on industries where we see the opportunity for strong profitable growth, and today’s launch of focused industry practices showcases the areas in which we feel confident we can grow, and continue to win business through our deep expertise in across underwriting, risk consulting and claims”.

“We are already market leading in several of the practices launched today – including Rail and Renewables – and are targeting a leadership position in those practices where our proposition is still developing.”

Rail

Of the five practices, Rail will be the focus of an initial engagement programme with brokers, customers and the wider industry, which will be followed by the other practices throughout 2019.

The change follows the 2017 restructure of the GRS arm.

RSA confirmed that the changes would not result in the exiting of business lines for the provider.

