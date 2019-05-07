Aston Lark "closing in" on new PE investment

CEO Peter Blanc says broker will remain independent as bids from three private equity firms have been received.

Aston Lark group chief executive officer Peter Blanc has confirmed that the business is close to agreeing a deal with a new private equity backer.

Insurance Insider reported today (7 May) that the bidders are Abry, Centerbridge and Goldman Sachs.

Blanc stated in January this year that Aston Lark was looking for a change in private equity owners and a week later he confirmed that the broker had employed Macquarie and Livingstone to help generate more investment.

“We’re closing in on what will be a really good new chapter for Aston Lark with a new private equity partner for the next four or five years and that’s fantastic,” Blanc told Insurance Age.

He continued: “Bowmark have been brilliant partners for us, they’ve seen us grow from £5m Ebitda to £25m Ebitda in the last four years. The plan is to double again over the next four or five years.”

The firm has been backed by Bowmark Capital since Blanc’s management buyout of Aston Scott in 2015 and the PE house became the largest shareholder when the Aston Scott and Lark merger began in June 2017.

Independence

Earlier this year when Aon pulled out of talks to buy Willis Towers Watson, market sources suggested that Aston Lark could be the broking giant’s next target.

But Blanc denied that the business was up for sale and stated that Aston Lark would remain an independent broker “for the foreseeable future”.

He continued: “Having private equity backers is brilliant because it gives you the freedom to go after acquisition opportunities that you otherwise wouldn’t be able to go after, but basically it also gives you the freedom to run the company the way you want it run.”

Blanc further stated that the business had a number of acquisitions in the pipeline, but declined to go into details adding that an announcement would come “in the not too distant future”.

Aston Lark has recently bought Birmingham-headquartered Jobson James Insurance Brokers, Robertson Low in Dublin and Poole-based Highworth Insurance.

