GRP’s Cavendish Munro buys PI broker

Professional Insurance Agents is the first deal for Cavendish Munro since it was bought by Global Risk Partners in 2016.

Cavendish Munro has bought Eastbourne-based Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) for an undisclosed sum.

Cavendish Munro was itself purchased by Global Risk Partners (GRP) in 2016. It is the first acquisition for the business since joining the GRP stable.

Management

PIA staff including current CEO, Graham Hearsey, and other directors, Karler Mears and Lynn Hearsey who founded the business over 20 years ago, will retire from PIA once the deal is completed. Fellow directors Ellie Hearsey and Kelly Fyfe will take on responsibility for future operations.

Cavendish Munro’s founder and managing director Paul Byrne said: “PIA is a high-quality specialist broker and seamlessly complements our own proposition.

“We have been firmly focused on accelerating our growth since we became part of GRP in 2016, and while this is our first acquisition, we are confident that there will be more to come.”

PIA specialises in financial lines insurance products such as PI, D&O, medical-related insurance, as well as SME and mid-corporate commercial insurance.

Byrne added: “PIA is a perfect strategic fit for Cavendish Munro and the combined businesses will be able to offer a much wider range of products and insurers to our clients.”

Targets

Mike Bruce, GRP group managing director, said: “PIA meets the criteria we set out for all GRP’s acquisition targets; a dynamic management team, a hunger for growth and a desire to build their businesses within a larger structure.”

GRP announced two further acquisitions today (2 May) via its South East regional hub business Green Insurance.

The deals, Reid Briggs Insurance Brokers, based in Eastbourne, and Clifton Morley Associates, based in Welling, Kent, have both received regulatory approval.

GRP’s most recent deal, and it second of 2019, was its move to buy Shearwater Insurance Services in February.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.