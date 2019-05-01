The Headline Makers - May 2019

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

The top 5 most read

The hottest stories from April on www.insuranceage.co.uk

News analysis: What next at Aon?

When Aon pulled out of takeover talks with Willis Tower Watson just 24 hours after the firms confirmed that they were in acquisition discussions, the market wondered what Aon’s next steps would be. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3928846

Axa CEO admits simplification strategy could lead to more redundancies

In a briefing with journalists on 4 April, UK & Ireland CEO at Axa, Claudio Gienal, said that the firm is going through a simplification process. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3934561

Incoming Jelf CEO will have to “work hard to gain trust”

Brokers responded to American Marsh-man Anthony Gruppo succeeding Phil Barton as Jelf CEO. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3940281

Aston Lark buys Jobson James Insurance Brokers

In their third deal this year, Aston Lark bought Jobson James Insurance Brokers and its specialist employee benefits practice Jobson James Consulting for an undisclosed sum. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3939906

Marsh owner completes JLT buy

The deal was approved by the European Commission on the first day of April and the purchase cost Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) $5.6bn (£4.3bn). www.insuranceage.co.uk/3928716

Insurance Cares - Looking after the vulnerable

Executive programme director at Liberty Specialty Markets Pauline McNulty has been awarded with a place on the InsideOut LeaderBoard, which was created to combat the mental health issues faced by individuals in the workplace. It was launched at an event at Liberty Speciality Markets’ (LSM) London office at the end of March and its LeaderBoard is made up of a number of senior leaders who are prepared to talk publicly about their own mental health.

According to social enterprise InsideOut, the list celebrates trailblazing senior leaders who are helping to smash the stigma of mental ill-health in workplaces. Furthermore, they are instigating culture change which gives employees permission to proactively manage their mental wellbeing.

InsideOut seeks to inspire business leaders to share their stories and normalise the conversation on mental illness, encouraging everyone to seek help if they need it.

The initiative was founded two years ago by Rob Stephenson, who experiences bipolar disorder himself. Its formation came in direct response to 2017’s Stevenson-Farmer report, which identified that over 300,000 people lose their job every year due to mental ill-health.

To get involved with the Insurance Cares campaign contact editor [email protected]

Soundbites

“There’s absolutely no good reason why insurers should be able to do this - other than they’ve been able to get away with it. Loyal customers have every right to feel ripped-off.”

Lee Griffin, a co-founder of Go Compare, on dual pricing.

“There’s a lot of work to be done because changing contractual obligations with your business partners is a long-tail thing. I want to keep banging the drum to get people lobbying insurers from different angles to try to get this mandated. I’m positive about it and frustrated about the time it takes, but change takes time.”

Tim Ryan, executive chairman of network Una Alliance, on the slow take-up of a standardised Toba template.

“It is appalling that home insurance companies are making all their profit from exploiting loyal customers.”

Gillian Guy, chief executive of Citizens Advice, comments as a survey by the charity reveals that home insurers make 100% of their profits from returning customers.

