Editor's letter - May 2019

Setting the questions: Cyber, RSA’s new CEO, and Boris Johnson are in the spotlight this month

Independent brokers have been dubious about RSA’s strategy for a while now with many feeling it favours larger market players.

The provider has pulled out of business lines, had poor results and, despite being a heritage name in the market with long-standing goodwill, brokers have recently been more reluctant to heap praise on RSA. The question of just how committed it is to our market has also been raised.

A few months ago RSA had a CEO shuffle which saw Steve Lewis exit and Scott Egan, formerly of Towergate, take the permanent UK and international CEO role.

In his first interview Ida Axling quizzes him on how he intends to restore broker trust in the insurer and move the business forward.

Turning to other news, the past month has been a real mix with dual pricing and fairness still dominating the headlines. We decided to examine an issue that has been running since the start of the year. Namely cyber. Just what is the truth about this emerging and apparently misunderstood market? Our news analysis aims to uncover the facts.

Finally, I couldn’t sign off without mentioning Biba 2019. By the time we hit desks the conference will be just around the corner. Former foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, is keynote speaker but I’ll be passing on that thank you very much. I’m much more interested in hearing from hard-working brokers than a career politician but I am sure many of you will want to question him about his reported “f**k business” comment regarding the ramifications of Brexit…

In the meantime, enjoy the issue and see you in Manchester!