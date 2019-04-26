Insurance Age

Podcast: The top five news stories of the week

Top 5 News Podcast
  • Insurance Age staff
Ida Axling and Aara Syed discuss the most popular stories on Insurance Age this week.

In Insurance Age's new reporter Aara Syed's first podcast she shares her first impressions of the insurance industry, while news editor Ida Axling talks about broker criticism of RSA.

Use the link to hear their views.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

Insurance Age's top five stories for the week starting 22 April 2019:

1) RSA boss Egan "not defensive" about broker criticism

2) Andy Briggs to leave Aviva

3) Qudos replacement policies reignite unrated debate

4) Hiscox report shows cyber-attacks are on the up

5) Slow take-up of standardised Toba template was expected, says Biba

