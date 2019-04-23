Slow take-up of standardised Toba template was expected, says Biba

CEO Steve White hopes for a domino effect as networks, including Una Alliance, consider adopting the template.

Insurers are positive about the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s (Biba) standardised terms of business agreement (Toba) despite slow take-up, according to Biba chief executive Steve White.

Biba launched its standardised Toba template in July last year, stating that using it would save up to 80 hours of work as well as reducing bureaucracy and broker queries, lowering costs, making disputes less frequent and increasing productivity.

Brokers welcomed the move, noting it would reduce the administrative burden on them.

White told Insurance Age that he had been speaking to insurers since the launch and that they were supportive of the template.

“They get what we’re doing and think it’s a good piece of work,” he explained.

Adding: “None of them are currently in a position to change their Tobas because they changed them last year due to GDPR.

“They’re not in a hurry to change their Tobas again, but some of them have said that when they do they will give ours a very good look at.”

Expectations

According to White this is in line with the trade body’s expectations ahead of the launch.

“We were under no illusions that everyone would be adopting our Toba from day one,” he stated. “But we’re happy to keep talking to insurers as and when they want to talk to us.”

White accepted that insurers’ Tobas would always have some differences, but noted that providers could use the Biba template as a starting point and then give brokers a list of their amendments, which would still simplify matters for brokers.

Networks

He added that some of the broker networks are looking to use it, hoping this will have a domino effect.

This was echoed by Tim Ryan, executive chairman of network Una Alliance, who stated that Una has told its insurer partners that it would like to move to the Biba standardised Toba within the next two years.

“I’ve not had any knock-backs from anybody but obviously there are lots of considerations to be given,” he summed up.

Ryan added: “There’s a lot of work to be done because changing contractual obligations with your business partners is a long-tail thing.

“I want to keep banging the drum to get people lobbying insurers from different angles to try to get this mandated.”

He outlined that there were good reasons for using standardised Tobas, particularly for smaller brokers who do not have access to the resources identifying the weaker points in an insurer’s Toba and the risks that come with them.

“I’m positive about it and frustrated about the time it takes, but change takes time,” he continued.

Adding: “A couple of small insurers are thinking of using it rather than reinventing the wheel themselves and it all helps.”

Work

Looking at the insurer perspective, Nick Hobbs, director, broker markets at Allianz, said the Toba put together by Biba is a “decent example”.

“But to standardise across the market for all insurers and brokers would be a significant amount of work for everyone involved,” he commented.

Hobbs explained that changing Tobas is a long process for insurers, which involves discussing it with all of the brokers they have a relationship with.

“But it makes sense to have some commonality,” he concluded. “I applaud Biba for their approach.”

