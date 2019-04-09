UK Broker Awards: Have you entered yet?
Insurance Age is calling for the UK's best brokers to showcase their skills at the UK Broker Awards.
Submissions for the UK’s only broker-focused award ceremony are open and firms have until 24 May to enter their submissions for the UK Broker Awards 2019.
The exciting event celebrates the finest and brightest in broking and occurs on 13 September at The Brewery in London.
The ceremony has categories across the broking market, and is open to all companies no matter their size or whether it’s a commercial or personal broker.
See all of the categories below:
- Digital Broking
- Marketing & Customer Engagement
- Claims team
- Customer Service
- High Net Worth
- Training
- Schemes Broker
- Young Broker
- Broker Start-up
- Commercial Lines Broker
- New category: Diversity & Inclusion
- Broker Personality
- Broker Of The Year
- Second year running: Cyber Broker
For information regarding the criteria and to make a table booking, please visit the event’s official page.
Winners
Last year saw the prestigious UK Broker of The Year Award go to Thomas Carroll Group, the firm left with two awards, having also won Commercial Lines Broker of The Year.
Enter today for your chance to win.
While for the first time last year there was a Cyber Broker Award, this was won by Wilby, its strategy of increasing awareness and uptake in terms of cyber cover impressed the judges.
Wilby’s professionalism and willingness to go the extra mile gave it the advantage over runner-up, Thomas Carroll Group.
With cyber insurance experiencing an eventful year, it is predicted that the Cyber Broker Award 2019 will be hotly contested.
