Incoming Jelf CEO will have to "work hard to gain trust"

Anthony Gruppo is moving across from Marsh in the US and takes on the position in May following Phil Barton's "inevitable" but sudden departure.

Brokers had mixed reactions to the news that Anthony Gruppo is replacing Phil Barton as CEO of Jelf.

Gruppo, who is coming over to the UK from Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA) in the United States, will take on the role in May.

Market experts were unsurprised at Barton’s exit in late March, with former Jelf boss Alex Alway, who is now chairman of Broker Network and Compass, stating that it was “inevitable” that Marsh would want someone from within the Marsh business to run Jelf.

Barton was CEO of Jelf’s Insurance business between 2010 and 2015 and took over the CEO position from Alway after Marsh bought Jelf in 2015.

“It struck me as the natural thing that at some point somebody within their ranks would be appointed as CEO,” Alway commented.

“I know Phil has got ambitions to do other things so from what I understand it’s a mutual parting of ways.”

People

But he warned that Gruppo would have to “work hard to gain the trust of the people”.

Alway continued: “Jelf is very much a community-based broker and has its roots with SME customers in the country.

“It’s not going to be a London-based job it’s about getting out there in the various towns and provinces where Jelf has a very strong presence. I encourage him to get out there and see the people who actually make Jelf work.”

Jelf recently entered a strategic relationship which sees the majority of its personal lines business move to A-Plan.

A-Plan CEO Carl Shuker told Insurance Age that he was looking forward to working with Gruppo and confirmed that the relationship would continue as planned.

“Their strategy on personal lines is one we absolutely concur with and we look forward to working with them so that they can focus on their commercial business,” Shuker stated.

“There’s a good strong team under Phil that we enjoy working with. It’s very much business as usual.”

Integration

Meanwhile a broker who declined to be named believed that Barton’s exit was linked to the integration of Jelf into Marsh.

The unnamed source further noted that Barton and Marsh UK & Ireland CEO Chris Lay, who took over the role from Mark Weil in April last year, were “miles apart” personality wise.

They continued: “My gut feel will be that there’s a different leader now who operates in a very different way in terms of leadership style and what he’d want in the business and if on top of that you’ve got someone who really hasn’t wanted to integrate, you can only really find yourself in one place.”

The broker further explained that while a challenge for Gruppo will be to understand the UK insurance sector, there are many similarities between the UK and the US markets.

“There are a few things that will be different. But in a business that big does he need to understand the intricacies of how the UK insurer market works?” the source asked.

The broker concluded: “He knows how to run a business. If he’s a leader that people want to work for then he’ll surround himself with people who know what he doesn’t know at the moment.”

