Matson's successor for Gallagher’s UK Specialty and Wholesale arm confirmed

Gallagher has announced John Thompson as chief executive officer of the UK’s specialty London market and wholesale businesses, having held the position on an interim basis since September 2018.

He filled the position vacated by Simon Matson following Matson’s replacement of Grahame Chilton as head of Gallagher’s UK-based brokerage and underwriting division.

According to a statement from Gallagher, Thompson joined the business in 2014 as managing partner for construction. Since then, the division has quadrupled in size and in 2017 his role expanded to include responsibility for the 60-strong energy division.

He will now apply his 38 years of industry experience to oversee all London Market Specialty operations and work with the business’ divisional directors to further build out the company’s growing specialty offering and specialist broking teams.

Simon Matson, CEO of Gallagher’s UK broking and underwriting business, said: “John is an outstanding broker, exceptional people leader and operates with absolute integrity at all times, all of which make him the perfect candidate for this role.

“We have an enviable London Market specialty offering and under John’s leadership I know our teams will continue to grow and achieve even bigger and better things in the future.”

Thompson will assume UK Executive Committee level responsibility for both the Gallagher London market specialist broking business and the separate Alesco wholesale business.

There will be no changes to the legal entities that sit behind the two distinctly separate businesses and Alesco remains the independent wholesale operation it has always been since it was founded in 2008.

Gallagher and Alesco are currently embroiled in a staff poaching court case against Ardonagh Group which is set to continue next month.

Speaking of his appointment, Thompson added: “There is no area of risk management that our specialist broking teams cannot advise on for any client, anywhere in the world and that is a fact I am incredibly proud of.

“It is a real point of difference for our business and I look forward to working with our exceptional leaders and brokers as we continue to grow our capabilities and become the risk partner of choice for expert advice that will help our clients face their future with confidence.”

