InsurTech Futures: Zego teams up with WeFLex on fleet

The provider is offering the 700-strong car leasing business an insurance policy featuring insights into driver behaviour.

InsurTech insurance firm Zego is to offer cover to car leasing firm WeFlex, which provides vehicles to platforms such as Uber.

The insurance consists of a tailor-made pricing model, which Zego said it creates through analysing every aspect of the fleet and its drivers’ historic behaviour.

According to Zego the technology it uses will collect data from black boxes in real time, offering WeFlex an insight into the behaviour of its customers, enabling it to better understand risks and enhance safety standards for the fleet.

The firm suggest that this information should help WeFlex to gain a deeper understanding of its fleet, helping it to make decisions on resource distribution and long-term risk.

Claims

Zego also stated that this policy model should provide clients with far more transparency at every step of the claims process.

Sten Saar, chief executive of Zego commented: “With our fleet policy, we’re using technology to analyse billions of data points and provide a tailor-made product which allows fleet owners to see the big picture.

We see this deal as a huge step in our move towards the B2B market.”

While, Nicko Williamson, CEO of WeFlex said: “We have chosen to partner with Zego as they are an innovative player in the insurance market, allowing WeFlex to have a much more data driven, flexible approach to insurance.”

This new fleet policy is paid for through a monthly subscription rate, fleet owners will however pay a mileage rate on top of this.

Background

Zego was launched in 2016 and looks at using technology to innovate the insurance market.

Last spring the Insurtech broker made headlines with its quick response to Alpha Insurance’s bankruptcy

