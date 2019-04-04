Profile - MGAs: Breakthrough for MGAs

MGAs are on the up again. But have they learned the lessons of the past? Martin Friel investigates

A cursory look at the trade press over the last six months indicates that the managing general agent (MGA) sector has been positively hyperactive of late. New MGAs are launching, consolidation is gathering pace, capacity and distribution deals are regularly announced and, unfortunately, some MGAs are going to the wall. All of which points to a sector going through a transformative process of sorts.

And despite the troubles that have intermittently plagued the sector, there is a sense that the particular market has now got its house in order, is much more professional and is on the cusp of taking a much more prominent and permanent position within the distribution chain.

Past problems

It’s no secret that MGAs are not universally loved. There have been many high-profile examples of MGAs ‘burning’ their insurer capacity with pretty much every insurer in the UK having reconsidered its MGA appetite at some point.

Past failures and confrontations have been blamed on a lack of governance from MGAs and lack of oversight from insurers and MGAs focusing on generalist lines and grappling with sudden changes in appetite from capacity providers.

But this negative perception of MGAs is based on performance from 10 years ago so, to assess what is actually going on in this sector, it is probably helpful to try to define what an MGA actually is these days. Which is easier said than done.

“When we started [the MGAA] there was a lot of discussion about what an MGA actually is,” says Charles Manchester, chairman of the Managing General Agents’ Association (MGAA).

“At one end there are distribution partners and at the other are full service providers delivering underwriting, claims, pricing and actuarial services. Basically, virtual insurers.”

And he candidly admits that not all organisations calling themselves MGAs are delivering value: “Some don’t add any value and they may well consider themselves to be MGAs but they are simply adding expense.”

This view is supported by Brian Russell, CEO of Folgate Insurance Company and APC, a long-standing MGA.

“My view is that there are only 80 true MGAs out there and by that I mean a company that protects its capacity, handles claims under binding authorities and provides the distribution and ideally, they are specialists in something.”

And while having a specialism is still important, so too is the access to distribution and the ability to take cost out of an insurer’s operations.

Economical option

“Insurers can have a tonne of business in a particular line but it is uneconomical for them to manage,” says David Flint, senior vice president at Miles Smith, which owns MGA Core Underwriting.

“They are coming to people like us as at Core Underwriting and saying that if we can run this more economically than they can, that makes good business sense for everyone.”

But these are benefits that have always existed in the MGA model so there must be something else that explains the resurgence in MGA activity. To find that, we need to turn to the capacity providers.

Axa is one insurer that has, in the past, very publicly challenged the value of the MGA model. Back in 2010, then Axa Insurance CEO Philippe Maso told the media that he had reduced Axa’s MGA capacity by 75% due to concerns over profitability and the independence of broker-owned MGAs.

However, less than 10 years later, Axa has signed several multi-million-pound capacity deals with a number of MGAs, so clearly the carrier’s appetite has returned. But why?

“My interpretation would be that Axa had a number of MGA arrangements which probably worked more from a volume perspective than from an underwriting or customer perspective,” says Axa Commercial’s executive managing director, Jon Walker.

“MGAs go wrong when the margin is all being made at one part of the chain at the expense of the other. That is what Axa had and where it went wrong.

He says that although there is no specific MGA strategy, Axa is happy to look at opportunities as they arise, on their own merits. But surely something must have changed internally to deliver a volte face like this?

“If you went back five years ago,” he says, “the dialogue and the controls just weren’t there.

“There is a lot more focus now on the concept that everyone in the chain has to be thinking about the customer and how that focus manifests itself in the proposition and that has increased since the FCA’s thematic review back in 2015.”

And this belief that MGA priorities have shifted is reflected in the fact that MGAs of all persuasions are singing from a similar hymn sheet. (see box below)

What makes for a good MGA ? “An MGA must represent good value to carriers, have quality governance and risk management in place. It should be a business built on customer service, specialist knowledge and talent”

Dave Walsh, founder and CEO of CFC Underwriting “It requires three things – added value, expertise and distribution. You need all three of those or it’s not going to work”

David Flint, senior vice president at Miles Smith “To be a successful you need a unique point of difference. An MGA must deliver genuine value to its partners and this isn’t just about product, it’s about the whole proposition”

Paul Dilley, CEO of GEO Underwriting “An MGA needs to be good at nine things: underwriting, distribution, products, brand, technology, profit drivers, cost management, governance and people”

Clive Nathan, CEO underwriting, GRP

Added value

The key words common across these MGA opinions are added value, governance and specialist knowledge which suggests that this attitude towards running an MGA have become mainstream. It all points to a growing maturity and a real desire to professionalise the sector.

Part of this professionalisation has come via the establishment of the MGAA, which acts not only as a voice for the sector but as a guide towards establishing and maintaining professional standards.

But this is only part of the answer to why MGAs talk a more professional game and seem to be on the ascendancy. Lessons learned from the past have of course been an important catalyst for change, but it is the tools available to MGAs today that may be having more of an influence.

“We are in a different world now, says Brendan McCafferty, CEO of Brightside, which launched MGA Kitsune last year.

“The reason there are so many MGAs now is the data that is available to them and the tech which allows companies to carve out these niches that weren’t available to them in the past. There has been a definite uplift in quality as a result.”

Even though this may be true, there are still many MGAs whose capacity comes from overseas. On the back of many high-profile failures of overseas capacity providers, should this act as a brake on growing confidence in the sector?

“When using an MGA one of the considerations for an intermediary is what capacity it is using, where the capacity is located and how it is regulated,” says Graeme Trudgill, executive director at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

“This is an ongoing consideration. At renewal the holding MGA may have changed its capacity provider since the last time the case was placed or renewed, and this alteration might affect the client’s acceptance of the MGA as its insurance provider.”

But an MGA having overseas capacity does not necessarily mean that it has been secured as a last resort. It could be that the capacity provider is looking to make a first foray into the UK market in the quickest, most cost-effective way. Or it could be that the capacity has a particular appetite in a sector that doesn’t appeal to UK insurers.

Whatever the reason, the onus is upon the broker to do their homework or as GRP’s CEO Underwriting Clive Nathan says: “Brokers need to do their own due diligence and security review on MGAs and their capacity in the same way they would with any insurer.”

The modern MGA

The fact that this homework is still required shows that there remains a healthy amount of caution when it comes to MGAs from both carriers and brokers. But that caution, whilst wise, appears to apply to the MGA models of the past.

The modern MGA seems to have a focus on governance, the customer and adding value to the carrier hard-wired into it. Those operating in the sector today are completely dismissive of any MGA attempting to make its mark without these considerations embedded in their culture.

And as MGAs evolve, adopting digital tools and data analytics, focusing on protecting capacity as much as protecting the customer and using their entrepreneurial approach to develop new products and markets, they are increasingly likely to become not only a permanent player in the UK market but one that possesses growing influence and power.