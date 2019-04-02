Broking break: And finally

My hidden talent / Why I chose insurance / Pet of the month / On the spot / Charity corner

My hidden talent

I’m a big fan of JFK quotes; they’re hugely inspiring, and as an orator few compare to him. One you might not have heard is: “Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of riding a bike.” I’m inclined to agree. I began racing mountain bikes as a kid and I recently went back to racing. I can honestly say, at the ripe-old age of 38, I’ve never been fitter. There’s three types of racing I do; criterium (on a dedicated circuit, racing usually for an hour), road racing (on a rolling road closure for roughly 80km) and track racing at the velodrome. Because you can save up to 40% of energy ‘drafting’ behind other riders, it’s a tactical game as to when you go on the front, when you might try and breakaway and work with other riders, quite often from other teams, to try and beat the bunch. It’s often described as a team-individual sport for that reason. Steve White will be pleased to hear I’m in no danger of leaving Biba and turning professional, but I have been doing okay in my endeavours so far. I’ve won races on both the road and the track, although often the prize money is a £20 note in an envelope with your name horridly scribbled on it! Riding is where I go to escape, to push myself and my happy place. And, despite rapidly heading towards 40, it’s something I have no intention of packing in any time soon.

Andy Thornley, head of corporate affairs at Biba

Why I chose insurance

I started working at a broker that specialised in providing insurance for custom cars when I was 17; running there each day from school to do a couple of hours of filing. After a while my repartee expanded to writing out motor cover notes and doing quotes. On Saturday mornings, I manned the counter and had my first experience of dealing with customers and winning business. I found it rather fascinating and decided that a career in insurance was for me – I am that one! Insurance is, and in my opinion will always stay, a people business, and I have been very fortunate to have worked with and met some of the very best, and made many friends along the way.

Judy Hadden, managing director at Oil Spill Insurance Brokers

Pet of the month - Mary, Thornhill Insurance’s office dog

“Mary is a one-year-old Black Labrador and likes people, walks, going to the pub and sitting on knees – she still thinks she’s the size of a puppy! She dislikes being left at home, lawns without holes and dogs that won’t play.”

On the spot

▶ My most vivid dream was…

…quite possibly too rude for here! Rarely do I remember my dreams which is probably a good thing.

▶ I was last told off…

…by my two year old daughter, Vogue, for taking back possession of my iPad during a particularly captivating episode of Peppa Pig.

▶ My favourite podcast is…

…I’m not the biggest listener of podcasts, but if I do then it has to be Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily show. I like the variety of presenters and the insight.

▶ The strangest place I’ve discussed insurance was…

…surely there’s no strange place to discuss the beauty of insurance?!? In all honesty, probably the sauna at the spa of South Lodge at the Summit, big deals were in the making in there! I think when you run your own business, you never really switch off.

▶ My most recent gig was…

…Sam Smith at the O2. He’s an absolute genius and the atmosphere was great.

▶ I was last scared when…

…I get scared all the time, I think we all do. I fear failure but I know it’s an essential part of the journey so I try to embrace it and learn from it.

▶ My favourite nostalgic sweet treat is…

…I absolutely love a Tunnocks Teacake. But with five children I have had to get very clever and strategic about where I keep my stash or they find them and eat them. No mercy.

Danny Imray, director at DNA Insurance

Charity corner

The broker community took part in lots of fundraising this month. Pukka’s Sam White and Autonet’s Ian Donaldson challenged each other to stay off the booze for three months to raise money for the Street Food Project foodbank and the Brennan family respectively. The clear-eyed entrepreneurs have stuck to water, pop and mocktails since the start of 2019 to raise £3,500 and £13,600. They’re off it now so buy them a beer if you see them!

Meanwhile SEIB also hosted a glittering awards luncheon to present a number of charities with funds with SEIB customers voting on which charities received the cash. Chief executive officer, Barry Fehler gave a cheque for £50,000 to World Horse Welfare. Nine other charities reached the final voting stage of the awards and received a further £50,000 from SEIB between them.