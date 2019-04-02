The Headline Makers - April 2019

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

The top 5 most read

The hottest stories from March on www.insuranceage.co.uk

Expletive-laden broker spat court documents exposed

A number of stories arising from the staff poaching court case between Gallagher and Ardonagh hit the top spot this month. At the time of going to press the trial was still ongoing. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3895356

Aon pulls out of Willis talks

It was confirmed that the two brokers were in discussions on 5 March but a day later Aon stated it does not intend to move forward with a potential deal to buy Willis Towers Watson. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3885721

Industry responds to reports of sexual harassment in Lloyd’s

A report into the environment at Lloyd’s uncovered “a deep seated culture of sexual harassment”. Industry leaders called on the sector to tackle the issue. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3910136

Market welcomes Tulloch to Aviva CEO role

Brokers were pleased to see Maurice Tulloch announced as the Aviva CEO replacing Mark Wilson describing him as a “top operator” with a deep understanding of the UK market. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3882206

Gallagher buys JLT’s aerospace operations

Arthur J Gallagher is to buy JLT’s aerospace business in a £190m deal which is set to go through when the Marsh & McLennan Companies’ $5.6bn (£4.3bn) purchase of JLT is finalised in the Spring. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3882056

Tech highlights

Broker Insights has become an associate member of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba). The Broker Insights platform, which combines technology and regional broker customer data, will be free for brokers. Both Biba and Broker Insights hope that the programme will give regional brokers more visibility with insurers. According to Biba, the initiative could potentially help its members to understand their data as they try to increase visibility among their partner insurers. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3917656

Biba has also signed an insurance partnership with Worry+Peace. The organisations have joined forces to try and help brokers to strengthen their ability to trade online. Biba members gained access to Marketplace by Worry+Peace to help bring buyers of consumer and commercial lines to insurance providers. Worry+Peace stated that where a broker has a particular specialism they can also boost the visibility of any listing by using a weekly, transparent auction tool pushing that particular product to appear first, second or third in search results. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3887566

Soundbites

“For too long, the business and political establishment has talked up the compensation culture to persuade people not to claim when things go wrong, with the result that claiming has become a dirty word in public life. If people don’t claim, companies and the state save money.”

The Association of Consumer Support Organisations (ACSO) executive director Matthew Maxwell-Scott on the launch of the new trade body for the claimant sector. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3920241

“There’s a misconception that pollution liability is only relevant to high-risk industries, but businesses of any size or sector have a potential exposure. It’s apparent such exposures and the importance of pollution insurance can both be underestimated.”

Wayne Harrington, head of property & casualty at CFC, comments on the firm’s new pollution liability product suite. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3905681

“The insurance sector has its own contractual norms and practices and without legal support, early stage businesses are disadvantaged in drawing up and negotiating documents that meet the expectations of potential partners.”

Tech Nation chair Eileen Burbidge comments on Insurtech Board legal kit for start-ups. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3898461