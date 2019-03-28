JLT Specialty launches real estate cyber product

Product will include business interruption and privacy related exposures that have resulted from a cyber attack.

JLT Specialty has revealed a new cyber product aimed at the real estate market.

It said that it launched the new policy, Real Estate Assurance for Cyber Threats (REACT), to help combat uninsured gaps in the real estate market.

The solution caters to property owners, managers and investors, including pension and investment funds.

JLT said REACT insurance is designed to add to its standalone cyber policy that covers business interruption and privacy related exposures.

Liability

The broker has also stated that the policy will include: liability to tenants due to business interruption; property shutdown by health & safety executives and issues with building management systems run by third parties, as well as the insured, and loss of quiet enjoyment, arising from a cyber attack.

David Schofield, senior partner in JLT Specialty’s Real Estate team, said: “With vital systems such as sprinklers, locks and lifts becoming increasingly automated and connected, the rise in cyber intrusions and ransomware has become a real threat.

“Although advanced technology is vital in the early detection and prevention of cyber threats, wrap around insurance coverage is an essential line of defense.”

Jack Lyons, cyber partner for JLT Specialty, added: “With high profile cyber attacks continuing to hit the headlines and the increasing reliance on technologies for property management, we developed this new REACT product to provide clients with a robust and comprehensive solution.”

Cyber threat

The product comes at a time when cyber threats continue to worry the insurance sector.

The director of insurance supervision at the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) sent a letter to chief executives of specialist GI firms regulated by the PRA in January.

The statement warned the specialist GI firms, including insurance companies and Lloyd’s of London, that action is needed on cyber.

And last autumn, CFC Underwriting chief innovation officer Graeme Newman told Insurance Age that the UK insurance industry is failing businesses in regards to cyber insurance.

