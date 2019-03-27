The growing use of credit to buy insurance

New research by Premium Credit reveals the insurance intermediary market anticipates consumers will use credit more this year when buying insurance.

A study by Premium Credit has found that among SMEs 42% plan to borrow more this year to fund their insurance while just 4% intend to use less.

Nearly half (47%) of SMEs stated that they are using increased amounts of credit to buy insurance due to rising premiums.

According to the report 50% of the SMEs involved plan to borrow £4,000 or more to fund their cover(s) this year.

The survey suggests that up to 18,000 SME owners who used credit in 2018 to fund insurance are still paying off the debt for a premium that has expired.

One of the reasons all stakeholders anticipate the use of credit to fund insurance is shrinking disposable incomes.

Rising premiums are also a suspected explanation.

A Premium Credit roundtable discussed these findings and the topic of using credit to fund covers today (27 March).



Panellists were:

Will Andrews, head of finance, Howden UK

Simon Pearce, chief operating officer, Gallagher Insurance Solutions

Graeme Trudgill, executive director, Biba

Ian Hughes, CEO, Consumer Intelligence

Tom Woolgrave, CEO, Premium Credit

Adam Morghem, strategy & marketing director, Premium Credit

In reference to what types of insurance credit is used to fund, Will Andrews head of finance, Howden UK stated that “it’s more about the demographics of the client”.

The struggle that young people go through when trying to fund their own insurance, especially their motor insurance was a common theme of the discussion, with multiple panellists expressing their concern for young drivers and the high premiums they face.

Stockpiling

Current events like Brexit are affecting everyone however, with executive director of Biba, Graeme Trudgill and CEO of Premium Credit, Tom Woolgrave mentioning the significant uncertainty Brexit brings and the resultant stockpiling that has taken place as a result.

This stockpiling means firms need more credit and are then more likely to use credit to fund their covers.

Woolgrave and Andrews suggested that one of the barriers to using credit to fund insurance is the idea of receiving one lump sum, with most clients used to paying for it monthly.

Though Brexit and auto-renewal regulation are both at the forefront of the future of insurance, Ian Hughes, CEO, Consumer Intelligence commented: “Being able to get insurance in fractions is crucial and there will be a transition from insurance catching me when I fall to insurance helping me to live my life.”

