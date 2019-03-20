EY report reveals £1 trillion Brexit exodus

The organisation has estimated that £1trn worth of financial services business across 23 companies has left the UK for the EU.

The EY Brexit Tracker has found that 23 financial services firms – eight of which are insurers – have announced transfer of assets to EU countries due to Brexit.

The Tracker estimated that this amounts to £1trn worth of business.

Not all firms have publicly declared the value of the assets being transferred, but EY stated that the Brexit Tracker has followed public announcements worth around £1trn, up from £800bn last quarter.

Workforce

The number of jobs across financial services that could relocate from the UK to Europe in the near future stands at around 7,000.

The insurance market has seen a number of providers re-domiciling in EU countries.

The EY study only includes firms of a certain size and, as such, not all the providers Insurance Age has covered moving to EU-bases, have been counted.

Insurers to announce their post Brexit plans include:

According to the tracker Dublin remains the most popular location with 28 companies saying they are considering or have confirmed relocating operations and/or staff. However, the gap has narrowed between the number of companies confirming Frankfurt (21), Luxembourg (19) and Paris (18).

Omar Ali, UK financial services leader at EY, commented: “Since the referendum, the City has been on the front foot in planning for Brexit. In the event the UK leaves the European Union without a deal, financial services firms have plans to mitigate as far as possible the impact on their business and customers.

“But, as the day draws nearer, we need to recognise that there are risks that are out of the sector’s control. No financial services businesses can know for sure how a disorderly Brexit will impact them, their clients, people and supply chains or, more broadly, the UK economy.”

One of the key concerns for the insurance sector is how passporting might work post-Brexit.

Regulation

The Financial Conduct Authority has set out guidance for the general insurance market in the event of Brexit and also been granted temporary transitional power to delay changes made under the UK Withdrawal Act.

Ali concluded: “With only three paragraphs on financial services in the political declaration about the future trading relationship with the EU, it is critical that politicians focus on achieving an orderly exit and then securing a future trading relationship that adequately covers financial services.”

