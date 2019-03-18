Marsh reveals plan to raise €1.1bn
The money will be used to fund its JLT acquisition, related fees and expenses, and to repay JLT debts.
Marsh & McLennan Companies is to raise €1.1bn (£942m) through issuing senior notes, an update on the London Stock Exchange revealed.
The note stated: “Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. announced today that it has priced €550m aggregate principal amount of its 1.349% Senior Notes due 2026 and €550m aggregate principal amount of its 1.979% Senior Notes due 2030.”
Proceeds
It continued: “The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering, together with the net proceeds from its recent $5.0bn senior notes offering, to fund, in part, the acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT), including the payment of related fees and expenses, and to repay certain JLT indebtedness, as well as for general corporate purposes.”
Marsh announced in January a $5bn debt plan going across six different bonds set up to fund the JLT buy.
The statement reiterated that the $5.6bn deal, announced in September last year, is expected to close in the Spring of this year and the closing of the Notes offering is not contingent on the closing of the acquisition.
