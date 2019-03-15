Insurance Hound: Most read by brokers in January and February 2019

Which topics have been sparking brokers’ interest?

Brokers have been looking to learn more about cyber insurance, insuring contractors’ equipment and directors & officers insurance in the first few months of the year.

Our free for brokers sister title, Insurance Hound, showcases in depth market reports with business useful expert analysis.

The top five most popular downloads in January and February included reports on cyber as well as a review of 2018 by Allianz’s Simon McGinn.

Most read

The most clicked on article was a quick look at the latest trends impacting the cyber insurance market, including predictions for 2019, by Axa XL.

Axa XL was also behind the second most popular report which detailed seven things you need to know about insuring contractors’ equipment.

Meanwhile, Markel and Abbey Legal’s article looked at why directors & officers insurance is important to technology companies.

In fourth place came the Allianz Risk Barometer 2019, looking at a wide range of topics including the top business risks, cyber, natural catastrophes and top risks for SMEs.

In addition, brokers clicked on a full year review of 2018 by Allianz’s Simon McGinn, who looked into various hot topics and issues that affected the industry last year including Brexit, consolidation and regulation.

Top five

Check out the top five in full:

Cyber insurance market: The year in review

Seven things you need to know about insuring contractor’s equipment

Why is directors & officers insurance important to technology companies?

Allianz Risk Barometer 2019

Full year review 2018 by Simon McGinn

Sign up here for access to Insurance Hound

Sign up here for briefings which are provided free to brokers by many of the world’s leading organisations. The whitepapers are categorised according to their area of specialisation so that users can find them quickly.

Users are also directed to the latest and most popular briefings, editor’s picks and related documents.

It is also possible for users to set up tailored email alerts so they are notified whenever there is an update within the practice areas that interest them.