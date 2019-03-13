Court hears defendants' opening statements in Gallagher vs Ardonagh trial

The legal dispute between Gallagher and Ardonagh continued today, with lawyers for the defendants concluding their opening statements.

Gallagher is accusing the defendants of poaching staff and business, after a number of employees left Gallagher-owned Alesco for Ardonagh companies in 2017.

Besides Bishopsgate Insurance, Price Forbes and their parent company Ardonagh, the defendants also include Nawaf Hasan and Peter Burton: two of the employees who left Alesco.

The case is being heard at the Queen’s Bench Division at the Royal Courts of London in London and is expected to run for 12 days, today (13 March) being the second of those.

This morning saw the lawyer for Bishopsgate, David Craig QC, complete the statement which he began yesterday, as well as opening statements from Richard Leiper QC and Jane McCafferty QC, the lawyers for Nawaf Hasan and Peter Burton respectively.

Bishopsgate

Speaking in defence for Bishopsgate, David Craig QC resumed his opening statement by taking aim at the claims plead by Alesco, saying the cost of the employees staying at Alesco would have far outweighed the losses that are now being claimed.

Citing expert testimony, Craig said that salaries and bonuses paid to the departing employees from the time of their respective resignations through the end of 2019 would total £4.2m, £3m more than their replacement would receive in the same period.

Craig also contended that Alesco would have faced further costs in the form of, for example, long term incentive plans offered to Burton and Hasan, as well as likely seven-figure retention payments to keep the employees in question.

He estimated the total savings Alesco had made through departure of the employees to be in the region of £15.8m.

Away from questioning the claims plead by Alesco and Gallagher, Craig addressed other “foundation stones on which the claimants seek to build their case”.

These were: that the employees who left were in breach of contract by not disclosing discussions with and offers from Ardonagh; a loan paid to Burton arranged by Ardonagh Group CEO David Ross; and a business plan given to Bishopsgate by Hasan alleged to contain confidential information.

On the point of the contractual obligations, Craig said Alesco’s complaint was “ill-founded” and that the disclosure of offers clause in the employees’ contracts applied only in narrow circumstances and necessitated the disclosure only of the fact of an offer, not details of what the offer was or who was making it.

The QC described the obligation put upon employees to tell their employer they were “thinking” of moving as “Orwellian”.

In relation to the loan arranged for Burton by Ross, Craig said that it came with no assurance of being offered employment by Ardonagh, and that by accepting it Burton wasn’t committing himself to Ardonagh in the future, pointing out that Burton had discussions with other suitors, namely Ed Broking and RK Harrison, following his resignation.

Regarding the business plan, Craig said there was “nothing wrong in principle with an employee giving a prospective employee a business plan”, and that the document had been given to two “back-office” employees – Louise Walker, former Alesco finance director, and Omar Bashir – and not to anyone else.

Hasan and Burton

Leiper made only a short opening statement, beginning by saying that a breach of garden leave alleged against Hasan was being inferred against him unfairly in the absence of evidence.

He also said that Hasan had “good reason” not to disclose to Alesco that he was going to Bishopsgate, as he feared that Alesco would contact Bishopsgate in order to pressure it to withdraw the offer.

Opening the defence for Burton, McCafferty contended that Alesco had opportunities to keep Burton at the company but had missed them, and that Burton was unhappy at Alesco due to concerns over independence.

On the topic of a £625,000 loan arranged for Burton, McCafferty explained that Burton had needed the money for a payment on a house, which had been in danger of falling through.

McCafferty continued, saying Burton had first approached Matson, then CEO of Alesco, who had “used it as an opportunity to take advantage of [Burton’s] difficult situation”.

She said that the offer made to Burton by Matson was in the form of a “cliff-vested” retention payment, which Burton characterised as “penal” as, if he left Alesco at any time in the subsequent seven years, he would be obligated to pay Alesco back more than it had given him.

Text messages exchanged between Matson and Julian Raven, then Burton’s line manager, were read out to the court, with Matson quoted as having said: “I’m going to proper tie him in. No more issues for seven years”, and Raven responding: “Quite right, Si. You own his arse and anything else you might fancy.”

McCafferty argued that the eventual loan that was arranged by Ross was less onerous than sign-on bonuses which are routinely offered by prospective employers, given that the loan did not come with the condition that resign his position at Alesco.

She also said it did not restrict Burton’s prospects after leaving Alesco, drawing the judge’s attention to an offer Burton received from RK Harrison, which she said would’ve allowed him to repay Ardonagh and move there instead.

The case continues.