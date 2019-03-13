Sector criticised for approach to sharing economy

Report outlines the insurance risks for customers active in hosting AirBnb guests due to gaps in cover.

A report has exposed the UK insurance sector for failings in short term property insurance.

This type of insurance is needed for customers who let their properties for a short time using platforms such as AirBnb as part of the sharing economy.

The report – Insurance in the sharing economy – 2019 property focus – was published by sharing economy specialist Pikl.

Inlet

Pikl is the new brand name for Inlet, which was launched just over two years ago, and the launch of the report coincides with the unveiling of its newly rebranded website.

Pikl provides products for the sharing economy direct to consumers and wholesale via the broker market.

The reportunearthed a number of serious issues where short-term letting hosts are being neglected by the industry:

Appropriate cover for short term letting is virtually non-existent and it is not included as standard with any of the insurers who participated in the report.

Some insurers will void or cancel existing policies if a customer is involved in short-term letting

Appropriate cover for short term letting is virtually non-existent. It is not included as standard with any of the insurers who participated in the report.

Some insurers (39%) will void or cancel existing policies if a customer is involved in short-term letting

Where cover is available, it’s only for a short period and severe exclusions are imposed

The report also claimed that insurers are keeping customers in the dark about their obligations.

It stated: “Insurers are not, as a rule, informing customers that they need to tell them if they are short-term letting. A huge majority (insurers accounting for 86% of UK property GWP) admitted that they do not take any steps to inform their customers about the need to declare it.

“In fact, none of the insurers include a question in their question set! However, 100% of insurers said that they expect customers to inform them if they are short-term letting.”

Claims

In addition, the study also warned that 80% of providers may not pay out on a short term letting related claim, if this activity was only discovered at the point of claim.

It went on to say half of the insurers said they would provide cover for landlords who engaged in short-term letting if they were informed by the policyholder, but sub-letting by tenants will more than likely lead to a policy cancellation.

Pikl stated that even providers are dissatisfied with their performance for customers in the sharing economy property market.

It noted that less than a third (insurers accounting for 29% of UK property GWP) were completely satisfied with their current approach to, and processes for, the short term-letting market. It was the same for the customer questions in their question sets and their policy wording.

Shortfall

Louise Birritteri, CEO of Pikl said: “Our study is the first to establish how the UK’s major insurers treat customers who participate in the sharing economy and short-term letting market.

“It was refreshing that so many insurance companies were happy to participate as it shows they are taking this issue seriously and recognise some of the shortfalls in both the cover they offer and their communications. But it does highlight the gaping hole of awareness that exists around this topic.”

Birritteri explained there is a false expectation from hosts that their standard home insurance policy will cover them when in fact it is unlikely that it will and they require specialist cover. But she highlighted the fact there is a scarcity of appropriate cover currently available.

She continued: Combine that with the lack of clarity over customers’ responsibilities to inform their insurer, the absence of proactive communications from insurance companies and comparison sites and the misperceptions about platforms like Airbnb’s own guarantee, and you find that many hosts fall into a ‘void of no cover’ and are at risk of financial loss through no real fault of their own.”

Pikl has launched a range of specialist insurance products to cater specifically for customers wishing to let property short term.

The business stated that these are designed to run alongside standard home and landlord policies on offer from any insurance provider, and are available to the insurance broker market. It also signalled all-inclusive plans in collaboration with a panel of insurers through our direct website.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.