Adler Group to buy Corrigans GI business

The deal is set to complete in June and is Adler’s fourth in three years.

Adler Insurance Group is set to buy the general insurance assets of Coventry-based chartered broker Corrigans.

The deal, set to go through on 1 June this year is for an undisclosed sum and subject to regulatory approval.

The acquisition is Adler Insurance’s fourth in three years.

Staff

Adler detailed that Corrigans insurance business will remain at the office in Coventry with all current staff members retained.

Directors Frank Corrigan and Jane Evans will also still be close at hand and will continue to be the key contacts for clients as the business integrates into the Adler Group.

The Corrigans financial services business is not part of the deal and will continue to operate as before from the same location.

This acquisition takes the Adler team to over 50 insurance professionals, with over 80% of all employees holding CII qualifications.

Corrigans has operated in the Midlands for more than 35-years.

Directors

Adler detailed that Frank Corrigan was recently recognised for his contribution to insurance and financial services, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at last year’s West Midlands Insurance Institutes Awards.

Evans has held several high-profile Chartered Insurance Institute roles, serves on the Small Brokers Advisory Board of the British Insurance Brokers Association and is a Trustee of the Worshipful Company of Insurers charity.

Succession

Anthony Adler, managing director of Adler Insurance Group, said the Corrigans deal reflected the group’s focus on attracting businesses that mirror their own client base and service standards.

He commented: “As fellow Chartered insurance brokers Corrigans, like us, have always believed in putting clients first by attracting high-quality, committed professionals and investing in their training, development and growth.

“Corrigans is a hugely complementary, highly accretive acquisition, enabling us to occupy a significant space in the region’s commercial and personal lines broking.

“We have always been very selective when both approaching and being approached by business owners who are looking to exit, and I am thrilled that Frank, Jane and the team have opted to join with us.”

Adler concluded: “We are proud to remain an independent Chartered Insurance Broker of choice and look forward to further expansion as we continue to talk to brokers about their succession plans.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.