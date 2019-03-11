Brunel Insurance Brokers buys Glentworth

The deal is described as a “merger of equals”.

Brunel Insurance Brokers has bought the South West-based Glentworth Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum in a move which adds 25 people to Brunel’s workforce.

Glentworth will continue to trade as Glentworth Insurance Services from its existing offices, in order to ensure continuity of service for its clients whilst at the same time allowing access to the wider range of insurers that the merger with Brunel will bring.

Glentworth brings about £10m GWP to the Brunel Group.

In the most recent 2018 Top 100 Independent Brokers supplement Brunel placed in the £30m to £39.99m banding.

Culture

Brunel Group CEO, Russell Lane, said “Finding brokers who fit our culture and core principals is becoming increasingly difficult. From the start we knew that Glentworth and Brunel share the same values.

“These values are always based around putting the clients first - something which I believe is sometimes lost elsewhere in the industry in its quest for saving money to boost profits of private equity investors or for cutting costs after large mergers.”

He praised Glentworth’s hands-on approach and stated the client-facing proposition fitted well with Brunel’s ethos.

He added: “This is very much a merger of equals and I am really excited about working with everyone at Glentworth”.

According to Brunel, Glentworth was originally established in 1993 under the name of Watson Insurance Agencies and, is a significant and well respected broker operating from four offices in the South West.

Over the years the client base has grown substantially with a significant bias towards commercial customers. The business commands approximately £10m in gross written premium and has relationships with a number of insurers.

Lane continued: “The executive management team at Brunel has set a clear long term strategy to grow the business in terms of both revenue received and the services offered and, following the merger of the Brunel and Glentworth businesses, the group remains firmly on track with its plan to double the size of the business by 2022.”

Directors

Matt Harlin, managing director of Brunel Insurance Brokers, said: I am delighted that the Glentworth directors will all remain with Brunel in the long term and am pleased the combined management team will ensure that all opportunities to grow the combined business will be utilised.

“Additionally we are welcoming 25 new colleagues to the business who will benefit from an enlarged merged business sharing the same values and ethos.”

Glentworth Insurance Services’ managing director, Gary Cox, also commented on the acquisition, saying “We were very wary of selling our business to consolidators as we were fearful clients would suffer and we believe that clients are more important than numbers on a spreadsheet.

“Brunel has gained a reputation within the UK insurance industry for providing high levels of client service, its technical ability and its ambitious growth plans. After discussing our ethos with Russell and Matt it became clear we share the same values. We are looking forward to working with them now and for many years to come.”

