Aon pulls out of Willis talks

It was confirmed that the two brokers were in discussions but Aon has now stated it does not intend move forward with a potential deal.

Aon is no longer pursuing a deal with Willis Towers Watson.

After a day of fevered speculation (5 March) a regulatory filing, which confirmed the two brokers were in talks, was published late last night.

However, this morning (6 March), Aon has signalled its intention to walk away in a public statement.

Ireland

The statement revealed that the brokers were forced to disclose the talks at a very early stage due to Willis Towers Watson being an Irish firm and its regulatory requirements.

The broker said in a statement: “Consistent with Aon’s stated focus on return on invested capital the firm regularly evaluates a variety of potential opportunities within and adjacent to its industry.

“Aon had considered such a possibility with regard to Willis Towers Watson. News of that consideration subsequently became public and Aon was required to issue a statement because Willis Towers Watson is an Irish company and is subject to Irish regulatory requirements.

“As a result of media speculation, those regulations required Aon to make the disclosure at a very early stage in the consideration of a potential all-share business combination.”

It stated: “Aon today confirms that it does not intend to pursue this business combination.”

However, the statement continued: “As a result of this announcement, Aon is bound by the restrictions set out in Rule 2.8 of the Irish Takeover Rules.

“Aon reserves the right within the next 12 months to set aside this announcement where so permitted under Rule 2.8.”

