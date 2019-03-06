Commercial Express launches broker training hub

The portal is available online and covers a variety of topics in addition to offering CPD points.

Managing general agent Commercial Express has developed a training facility for brokers which is free of charge for independent operators using its products.

The online offering, entitled CE Learning, is aimed at new and experienced insurance professionals.

Commercial Express detailed that CE Learning is made up of three elements which consist of the newly created e-learning online, plus webinar sessions and face-to-face in person training.

The 400 courses available on the online platform cover topics such as, insurance compliance, product awareness, business skill courses and assessment.

The offering is free for Commercial Express brokers, with access via desktop and mobile and features CII material.

Tracking CPD hours is also offered by the platform, with a leader board, awards and downloadable certificates.

Digital learning specialist Jon Hill, who created CE Learning, said: “CE Learning is a fantastic tool for new and experienced insurance professionals, and we are extremely proud of the platform.

“A lot of hard work has gone into creating this product, and we have received some excellent feedback thus far. There is a huge range of different courses available, with modules for self-development as well as industry related topics.”

Duncan Pritchard, managing director of Commercial Express, said: “Commercial Express is the first MGA to launch an online training platform that is completely free for users.

“This is a very unique concept and I am looking forward to seeing how things progress.”

