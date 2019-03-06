Aon confirms deal talks with Willis Towers Watson

The businesses emphasised that the talks were in a preliminary stage.

Aon has confirmed reports that sale discussions between it and Willis Towers Watson are underway.

Reports suggested yesterday that the businesses were talking and late last night Aon published a regulatory filing which stated: “The Company confirms that it is in the early stages of considering an all-share business combination with Willis Towers Watson.

“The Company emphasizes that, at this point, its evaluation of a potential transaction is at a preliminary stage and there can be no certainty that any transaction will take place nor as to the form or terms on which any transaction might be pursued.”

The filing was also published on the Willis Towers Watson website.

Rivals

Aon has long-been a rival to multi-national broker Marsh and the potential move to buy Willis could be viewed as a reaction to $5.6bn (£4.3bn) deal for JLT Marsh announced last year.

In Willis Towers Watson’s most recent set of results it posted $695m (£537.8m) of profit for 2018 with $378m coming in the final quarter. The US-headquartered business had switched to a new accounting standard, however on a different like-for-like measure it noted that profit grew 36% over the year despite being lower in the final quarter. Revenue for the year rose 4% to $8.4bn and by 14% in Q4 to $2.33bn.

Recent years have seen both Marsh and Aon vying for supremacy in the UK SME space with Aon buying Yorkshire-based SME-broker Henderson Insurance Brokers in October 2017.

Marsh acquired Jelf in 2015 for £258m and also bought Bluefin from Axa in in 2016 for £295m, rolling the two businesses together under the Jelf-brand.

Aon concluded: “A further announcement will be made in due course, as appropriate.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.