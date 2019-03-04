Tasker buys Castle Insurance Consultants

Castle specialises in tour operators, food and leisure, and health and beauty, and will act as a hub for the Lincolnshire region.

Tasker Insurance Group has bought Lincolnshire-based Castle Insurance Consultants for an undisclosed sum.

The business will join Tasker’s retail arm, Tasker Insurance Brokers (TIB).

The acquisition, which has already received FCA approval, took place on 1 March this year.

Tasker said in a statement: “TIG’s specialist broker TIB already has hubs in the North West, South East and at TIG’s head office in London, with the acquisition of Castle providing a presence in the Lincolnshire region.

“TIB had links with Castle prior to the acquisition, as TIB’s specialist tour operator and travel business, Tasker Travel Risk Professionals, acted as Castle’s wholesale broker for their tour operator risks. Castle trades as Tour Indemnity, in both the UK and Ireland.”

According to TIB Castle also complements it with its commercial team which, as well as working in the general commercial areas, have a key focus on both the Food & Leisure and Hair & Beauty sectors and an an established affiliation with the Lincolnshire Food & Drink Association.

The business stated its intention to focus on deals last October.

Team

CEO, Robert Organ said: “We are delighted to welcome the Castle team on board. Alan Pattison, the MD of Tasker Travel Risk Professionals, and his team, know them well through our existing trading relationship and we are all excited about our future together.”

He added: “Completing this transaction is the first in the delivery of our accelerated growth plan, where we are looking to grow our regional footprint through the creation of additional regional hubs across the UK, as well as further expanding our specialist broking capabilities.”

Patrick Parnell, MD of Castle said, “The team at Tasker have been a pleasure to work with throughout the transaction and I am so pleased for my team and clients that they are joining a business that I know will continue to look after them as we have done in the past.”

Parnell will be continuing to support the business on a consultancy basis following the sale.

Share purchase

TIG acquired Castle through share purchase and plans to work with the team to grow the existing client base. The Lincolnshire TIB hub provides a new opportunity to attract more talented individuals into the business as their national footprint increases.

TIB managing director Ann Bowyer added: “As a specialist broker, being able to expand our network into the new area of Lincolnshire is a fantastic way to start the year. We are looking forward to working with the team especially as they already have specialists and connections in areas in which we operate.”

TIB’s last acquisition was in 2016 with Enni-Scheme Commercial Insurance Service and its hospitality practice The Guesthouse Insurer.

The group has seen many changes since with CEO Robert Organ joining in September 2017, COO Graeme Lalley in September 2018 and CFO Jonathan Webber in January 2019.

Organ concluded: “It’s a pleasure to welcome new talented people on board into Tasker, a business that is focused on its people and clients.

“We are growing organically and through acquisition and are keen to hear from people, and businesses, who are interested in the opportunity of growing and developing with us.”

