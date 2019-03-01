The Headline Makers - March 2019

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

The top 5 most read

The hottest stories from February on www.insuranceage.co.uk

Steve Lewis exits RSA UK & International CEO role

Steve Lewis left RSA and the UK & International CEO role was taken over by former chief financial officer Scott Egan. Lewis joined RSA in January 2015. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3834861

Axa staff sentenced for data theft

Four people have been sentenced for their part in a scam which saw 100 pieces of data a week stolen from Axa Insurance between July and December in 2015. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3868206

Brokers confused about RSA’s strategy after CEO change

Experts questioned what RSA’s strategy is when it comes to brokers following Lewis’ departure and speculated whether the insurer was up for sale. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3840286

Up to 275 jobs at risk at Axa XL in the UK

Axa XL confirmed that 711 people across its European operations are at risk of redundancy as it works to integrate Axa Corporate Solutions, Axa Matrix, Axa Art and XL Catlin. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3847701

LV puts 140 people at risk of redundancy

LV said potential redundancies were a result of a restructure in its claims team, affecting 140 people in its Bournemouth, Ipswich and Leeds offices. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3832711

Campaign highlights

Staysure has developed an online tool aimed at helping disabled people find winter sports resorts that cater to their conditions. It has been designed to support and overcome the common misconception that people with conditions like Down’s Syndrome, visual impairment, amputations and paraplegia can’t do winter activities like skiing and snowboarding.

The travel specialist argued that this is not the case, and the tool shows winter sports resorts that cater to specific conditions.

To get involved with the Insurance Cares campaign contact editor [email protected]

In the InsurTech space start-up MGA Tapoly unveiled a software-as-a-service platform for brokers. The business stated that the offering gives brokers access to a range of on demand insurance products that are otherwise difficult to obtain.

According to the MGA, the platform also allows brokers to tap into new revenue streams from the UK sharing economy. Tapoly is a Lloyd’s coverholder for the gig economy in Europe and provides products for the self-employed, freelancers, contractors and SMEs.

To get involved with the InsurTech Futures campaign contact news editor [email protected]

Soundbites

“We suspect that a lot of brokers will be surprised by the clean bill of health given by the FCA and its decision to close its market study. Many brokers expected the review to result in the regulator intervening in what they perceive is an unbalanced market.”

PKF Littlejohn partner John Needham comments on the FCA’s final report on the London wholesale market. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3861971

“Adverse weather costs and challenging commercial lines results exposed us to more volatility than expected. This was most intense in the ‘London Market’ business which accounted for substantially all our underperformance in the second half.”

Stephen Hester, RSA Group CEO addresses the insurer’s 2018 preliminary results www.insuranceage.co.uk/3874546

“It won’t be the last acquisition we make in Europe, but it suited us to be in Ireland first. I know the Irish insurance market quite well and obviously with a name like Brendan McManus you can imagine I’ve got a fair bit of Irish heritage.”

PIB CEO Brendan McManus comments on the consolidator’s European expansion plans. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3858346