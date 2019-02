The motor broker has set up Stabilis in order to drive growth and is backed by A-rated Accredited Europe.

Stabilis, a managing general agent focused on the private car market, has been launched by broker Sure Thing!

The MGA has partnered with Accredited (Europe) to provide capacity which is an A- rated European subsidiary of Randall and Quilter Investment Holdings (R&Q) as well as partnering with a panel of reinsurers and excess of loss providers.

It has also collaborated with Davies Group who will handle an end to end claims solution.

Stabilis will be overseen by an executive team including CEO Kevin Kiernan, previously Groupama and Ageas, and pricing director Matt Fothergill, previously EMB and Tesco Underwriting. Sure Thing! CEO Brendan Devine will take on a non-executive director role.

Scale

Devine commented: “We’ll be focusing on the private car insurance market to begin with, but with a clear directive and ambition to grow the business and add significant scale and value to the Group.”

In its most recent set of results the company posted a £3.41m loss for the year to 31 March 2018, in line with the £3.48m lost the year before.

Sure Thing! first confirmed plans to launch an underwriting in arm in 2016.

Devine continued: “As well as benefitting from the experience and expertise of the Sure Thing! team, the new business has developed its own state of the art, bespoke system and pricing hub.

“It has also added leading external data enrichment, placing Stabilis at the forefront of enrichment in the private car marketplace.”

Partners

Kiernan added: “We have assembled a team of quality partners to deliver our vision for Stabilis. The model combines a highly experienced team, a bespoke quality system with a huge emphasis on data enrichment and analytics in order to support our five-year growth projections.

“I’m proud to be working with such a forward thinking and innovative group and look forward to driving significant growth whilst providing customers with a comprehensive, market leading proposition.”

