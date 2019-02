The travel broker has developed the guide for people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Staysure has developed an online tool aimed at helping disabled people find winter sports resorts that cater to their conditions.

It has been designed to support and overcome the common misconception that people with conditions like Down’s Syndrome, visual impairment, amputations and paraplegia can’t do winter activities like skiing and snowboarding.

Resorts

Staysure has argued that this is not the case, and the tool shows winter sports resorts that cater to specific conditions.

Julian Kearney, CEO of Staysure, said: “At Staysure, we believe that travel insurance is worth doing right. For us, that means helping people with pre-existing medical conditions – including disabilities – to find the right level of cover for their holidays.

“There are over 11 million people in the UK living with a disability, with over 80% developing a disability later in life.”

He added: “Living with a disability doesn’t have to mean that adventurous holidays like winter sports are out of the question. But it does mean that it can be harder to find accessible sports and resorts.

“We have built our Winter Sports Accessibility Guide to enable people living with disabilities who are looking for a little adventure to find new ideas for their next trip.”

