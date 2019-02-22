Complete Cover Group tipped for sale

Several sources have indicated that the business is on the market.

Broker, Complete Cover Group is believed to be exploring sale options, Insurance Age can reveal.

It is thought that boutique financial services investment bank and broker dealer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) and ‘big four’ accountancy firm Deloitte are helping with the process .

Complete Cover Group declined to comment.

Rebrand

The company, formerly known as A&A Group, was rebranded in 2016.

Darwin Private Equity has investment in the business which was formerly run by Tony Allen whose father founded the broker in 1968. Allen went on gardening leave in March 2018.

In 2017 Complete Cover Group underwent a restructure which some of the business relocated to Sunbury-on-Thames from Hampton Hill.

The 2017 restructure saw its sales force all located to the Sunbury-on-Thames site and its back office support staff moved to Cwmbran in Wales where it already had a base.

At the time a spokesperson explained that this “streamlined a lot of functions” and saw the headcount of the business reduced.

The 2017 accounts later revealed one-off redundancy costs of £259,000 after 60 people lost their jobs.

Results

The document also showed a drop in turnover to £19.55m for the year compared to £21.66m previously. Losses after tax also increased to £918,000 in 2017 compared with a loss of £812,000 in 2016.

The results for 2018 are yet to be published.

The broker also experienced management changes in 2018. CEO Sharon Beckett, left the business last year and was replaced by Shaun Hooper.

The broker is also linked to captive Gibraltar insurer, Mulsanne. Complete Cover Group acts as an administrator for Mulsanne Insurance, a Gibraltar regulated insurance provider specialising in high premium motor. Hyperformance, which is a separate legal entity, also acts as an adminstrator.

Allen no longer has any involvement in the business. He first stepped away from running the company in 2012, only to rejoin in 2014 following the resignation of Martin Oliver.

