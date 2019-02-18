PIB Group expands into Ireland

The business now has an Irish base following the acquisition of Optis Insurance as PIB prepares for Brexit.

Optis Insurance, an MGA based in Ireland which focuses on the Irish SME sector, has been acquired for an undisclosed sum by PIB Group.

It is PIB’s 19th deal and, according to the broker, forms part of its European growth plans.

The move follows Aston Lark also moving into the Irish market following its acquisition of Robertson Low.

Brendan McManus, CEO of PIB, commented: “I’m delighted that Optis are joining PIB for this important milestone. Optis has experienced excellent growth over recent years, which is testament to the high quality organisation, reputable underwriting partners and a loyal customer base built by the Optis team.

“The offering provided by Optis will further enhance our business and I look forward to investing in their continued success in their current market and beyond.”

Strategy

Looking ahead, McManus said that while Brexit-related preparations were underway for the group, acquiring Optis was part of its longer-term growth strategy.

He continued: “Preparations have been made that will allow us to operate in Europe. No matter what the future holds, PIB is committed to meeting the ongoing needs of our customers.”

PIB detailed in a statement that Optis, which was established in 2008, operates as a managing general agent for a number of A-rated insurers.

The business provides a suite of combined liability and commercial combined packaged products for sectors including construction, retail, hospitality, property owners, manufacturing and distribution.

Products are distributed through a proprietary online platform solution, providing instant quotes as well as the ability to transact and obtain cover immediately.

Staff

The existing management team will continue to lead the business going forward.

Olivier Rodriguez, director of Optis, commented: “The last ten years have been exceptional thanks to the ongoing support of our customers and insurers.

“We are looking forward to joining PIB and pursuing opportunities that will enable us to meet our ambitions of becoming the leading independent portal for the distribution of insurance products to Irish intermediaries.”

Earlier this year PIB merged its MGA businesses, aQmen Underwriting Services, TFP Schemes and Thistle Underwriting Services, under the name Q Underwriting.

