Staysure reveals plan to recruit 75

The over-50s travel specialist has opened new offices in Northampton as it looks to grow its workforce.

Niche travel insurance provider to the over-50 market, Staysure, is set to recruit 75 new members of staff as it looks to grow the business.

In addition it has moved to new offices located in Britannia House, Northampton. It has also embarked on a local recruitment drive to take on 75 sales and service consultants at the new space.

Local

Staysure founder Ryan Howsam commented: “Remaining a local business as a part of the community in Northampton was a fundamental part of our search for new premises; the town has always been our home and we wanted it to remain that way.

“Having seen such success and significant growth over the years, we needed to expand our office and modernise the workspace to accommodate a flourishing company. Choosing always to employ the best in the business, meant we had the task on our hands to create an environment fit for those employees, which is exactly what we’ve done at Britannia House.”

The broker announced a recruitment drive back in 2016 when it planned to take on 120 staff at the Northampton head office and its base in Coventry.

In 2017 the business bought rival travel provider Avanti for an undisclosed sum which, at the time, brought the group’s customer base up to two million.

Launched in 2005, Staysure provides a range of specialist insurance products for the growing number of over 50s within the UK, including comprehensive travel insurance for those with pre-existing medical conditions as well as car, home and holiday home insurance.

