Towergate’s Andy Parkin resurfaces at Gauntlet

The former director for the northern region has taken up the role of sales director after a year out of insurance following becoming “disillusioned”.

Leeds-based commercial broker and appointed representative principal, Gauntlet, has appointed Andy Parkin as sales director.

Parkin was formerly at Towergate and held the roles of regional broking director, north and, most recently, insurer relationship director.

He left Towergate in April 2018, after seven years with the business, and began a career as a photographer before joining Gauntlet last month.

Disillusioned

Gauntlet said in a statement: “Parkin joins Gauntlet after a year out of the insurance industry spent pursuing his hobby of commercial photography, in preference to working in an insurance world with which he had become disillusioned.

“On realising that a role with a company not run by consolidators or by a broker taking a stagnant approach to business was available, the lure of joining Gauntlet, and making a return to the insurance industry, was too hard to resist.”

Managing director Roger Gaunt noted: “We have been looking for the right individual to deliver the stretching plans that we aspire to implement and we believe we have now got our man in Andy Parkin.

“His experience is second to none and his expressed enjoyment of mentoring and coaching others will be invaluable for our sales team and our network of ARs.”

Towergate

At Towergate Parkin focused on managing its top six corporate insurance accounts, negotiating group trading deals for the advisory division and developing insurance products and propositions.

Prior to that, he was Towergate’s regional broking director for three years, covering the whole of the north. His career with the broker began in 2011 as business unit director of the Leeds Airport West office. In total, he has over 30 years’ experience in the industry.

His role at Gauntlet will be to mentor and coach the account executives, to engineer growth and devise and deliver continual and enhanced customer excellence programmes.

The statement continued: “Parkin’s role will also include analysing trends, developing efficiency programmes, managing large corporate accounts and working with both the direct sales team and then Gauntlet’s appointed representatives.

“The focus will be on optimising all accounts and delivering maximum benefit from each sale, from both Gauntlet’s and the customer’s point of view.”

Team

In addition, Gauntlet’s health and safety manager, Andrew Scott, has expanded his set of responsibilities and will now be part of Parkin’s team. Scott will work with distressed risks with poor claims experiences, to help turn those businesses around through better risk management in the bus and coach sector.

Parkin commented: “This was an opportunity I simply could not refuse and one that allows me to have the all-embracing role that will enable me to embed customer excellence and on-point strategies into every stage of the customer acquisition, relationship management and renewal process.

“We shall continue to seek to have long-term relationships with our customers, by demonstrating to them that there is nowhere better to place their business than with Gauntlet.”

The appointment follows the arrival of another high-flyer - former Wrightsure director, Mark Monk - as the head of a new southern office and Gauntlet Hallmark.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.