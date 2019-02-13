Market welcomes Pool Re non-damage BI extension

The Counter Terrorism and Border Security Bill, which outlines how Pool Re can operate, received Royal Assent yesterday (13 February).

Non-damage business interruption is now covered by Pool Re following the Royal Assent of the bill which allows it to cover losses incurred if a business cannot trade or is prevented from accessing its premises in the wake of a terrorist attack.

Before the law was changed, Pool Re could only reinsure losses incurred if a company’s premises had been physically damaged by terrorists.

Both the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) welcomed the news.

Campaign

Graeme Trudgill, Biba executive director said: “This legislation is something Biba has campaigned for with the support of our members, Pool Re itself and Members of Parliament including Neil Coyle MP whose constituency includes Borough Market which was badly affected by an attack in 2017.”

He continued: “The changing nature of terrorism is leaving businesses exposed. This new Act is good news for all businesses.

“We also recognise the need to encourage more small businesses to buy any kind of terrorism cover as fewer than 3% of SMEs take up any cover at all and we will in conjunction with Pool Re be delivering a guide to help businesses understand their risks and helping brokers to access insurance for their clients.”

The move was also described as a “sensible step” and a good example of insurers and government working together by James Dalton, director of general insurance policy at the ABI.

He stated: “This measure should help ensure businesses can more easily access cover to support them through the disruption which can be caused by a terror attack.”

Attacks

The gap in insurance coverage was highlighted in the 2017 attacks on Manchester and London Bridge, where small and medium-sized businesses were shown to be particularly vulnerable with several caught behind police cordons or experiencing a reduction in footfall following the events.

According to Pool Re they suffered significant, and in some cases crippling, business interruption losses for which they could not be compensated, either because they had not purchased terrorism insurance, or because the cover excluded business interruption if their premises had not been damaged.

Pool Re’s chief executive, Julian Enoizi, said: “Our priority has been to keep this as far as possible a private market solution and so it will be reinsured by us via a new programme.

“As we continue to identify and understand the protection gaps which emerge and bridge them through this unique public-private solution, we are focussing on helping the industry to grow by ensuring it becomes more comfortable with the exposure and thus reclaims more and more terrorism risk as we have seen recently with growing retentions and being able to cease contingency cover altogether.”

